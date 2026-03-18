<h2>Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib killed in latest strikes, Israel claims</h2>.<p>Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib was "eliminated" in a strike overnight, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz claimed on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/iranian-intelligence-minister-esmaeil-khatib-killed-in-latest-strikes-israel-claims-3936435">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>'Won't do any good for culture': Karnataka plans ban on DJs, item songs at cultural events</h2>.<p>The Karnataka government is in favour of banning disc jockeys (DJ) who play blaring music and “item songs” at cultural events and religious processions, Kannada & Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi told the Assembly on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/our-gods-wont-move-forward-without-these-karnataka-plans-ban-on-djs-item-songs-at-cultural-events-3936089">Read more </a></p>.<h2>‘Yes Mike, I am alive,’ Netanyahu shares 6th video to prove he's not dead</h2>.<p>Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has shared yet another video on his official X account to counter persistent rumors about his death, following earlier clips like the cafe appearance and the viral “ring disappearing” video.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/yes-mike-i-am-alive-netanyahu-shares-6th-video-to-prove-hes-not-dead-3936105">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assam Assembly Elections 2026 | Big blow for Congress as Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi joins BJP</h2>.<p>Opposition Congress in Assam received another major jolt ahead of Assembly elections with Lok Sabha member and one of its tallest leaders, Pradyut Bordoloi, joining BJP on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/assam/assam-assembly-elections-2026-big-blow-for-congress-as-lok-sabha-mp-pradyut-bordoloi-joins-bjp-3936092">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM pays tributes to 59 members retiring from RS; hails Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to 59 members retiring from the Rajya Sabha between April and July.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/pm-pays-tributes-to-59-members-retiring-from-rs-hails-deve-gowda-mallikarjun-kharge-sharad-pawar-3936039">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Relief for Indian flyers: Govt tells airlines to keep 60% seats on flights free of charge</h2>.<p>Airlines will have to keep a minimum of 60% of its seats on any flights free of extra charges for availing facilities to ensure free access and flyers travelling on the same PNR should be seated together, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has told domestic operators.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/relief-for-indian-flyers-govt-tells-airlines-to-keep-60-seats-on-flights-free-of-charge-3935940">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Centre promise 10% more LPG to states that expedite piped gas rollout</h2>.<p>As the LPG supply squeeze extends into the third week, the central government on Wednesday promised to increase supplies of commercial LPG to states that fast-track the rollout of piped gas networks in a bid to ease pressure on the cooking fuel availability.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/centre-promise-10-more-lpg-to-states-that-expedite-piped-gas-rollout-3936372">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nine killed, including 3 children, in fire at multi-storey building in Delhi's Palam</h2>.<p>Nine members of a family, including a 70-year-old woman and three of her granddaughters, one just three years old, were killed after a massive fire broke out in a residential building in the Palam area of the national capital, said Delhi police on Wednesday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/seven-killed-including-3-children-in-fire-at-multi-storey-building-in-delhis-palam-3936018">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'It will contribute to Indian deaths' | Gavaskar slams Sunrisers Leeds for signing Pakistan spinner</h2>.<p>Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has come down heavily on Sunrisers Leeds for signing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed for The Hundred tournament.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/it-will-contribute-to-indian-deaths-gavaskar-slams-sunrisers-leeds-for-signing-pakistan-spinner-3936004">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Sweet grace of martyrdom': Iran confirms death of national security chief Ali Larijani in Israeli air strike</h2>.<p>Iran has confirmed the death of its powerful national security chief, Ali Larijani, after Israel on Tuesday said he was killed in an air strike and vowed to hunt down and "neutralise" Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/sweet-grace-of-martyrdom-iran-confirms-death-of-national-security-chief-ali-larijani-in-israeli-air-strike-3935881">Read more</a></p>