DH Evening Brief: Israel PM's home targeted by drone attack; J&K L-G approves resolution passed by Abdullah govt on statehood restoration

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday approved a resolution passed by the cabinet led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, calling on the Union government to restore statehood to the Union Territory.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that I.N.D.I.A. bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together and the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats.
Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats.
Basaveshwara Nagar police on Saturday detained Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's brother Gopal Joshi and nephew Ajay Joshi from Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a former MLA by offering a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
With opposition parties accusing National Conference (NC) of making U-turn from the original objective of restoring Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said all efforts will be made to get back what has been snatched from the people.
The Canadian government is monitoring individual Indian journalists as well as media and has compiled and submitted a dossier of social media posts by them to the foreign interference commission.
At the end, the fearsome militant leader who had helped unleash a vicious war seemed barely a threat.
Despite tense relations between the two countries, cross border love continues to flourish between India and Pakistan.
Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while Rishabh Pant made a brisk 99 as India were all out for 462 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 107 on day four of the opening Test here on Saturday.