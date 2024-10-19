Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Israel PM's home targeted by drone attack; J&K L-G approves resolution passed by Abdullah govt on statehood restoration

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 12:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

J&K L-G approves resolution passed by Omar Abdullah government on statehood restoration

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Saturday approved a resolution passed by the cabinet led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, calling on the Union government to restore statehood to the Union Territory. Read more

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress, JMM to contest 70 of 81 seats: Hemant Soren

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday said that I.N.D.I.A. bloc will contest the upcoming assembly polls together and the Congress and the JMM will field candidates in 70 of 81 seats. Read more

Bomb threat streak continues: Around 30 flights targeted on Saturday

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Flights of Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air and Alliance Air have received the threats. Read more

Cheating case: Pralhad Joshi’s brother, nephew detained in Maharashtra

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Basaveshwara Nagar police on Saturday detained Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s brother Gopal Joshi and nephew Ajay Joshi from Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a former MLA by offering a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Read more

All efforts will be made to get back what was snatched from Jammu and Kashmir people: Omar Abdullah

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

With opposition parties accusing National Conference (NC) of making U-turn from the original objective of restoring Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said all efforts will be made to get back what has been snatched from the people. Read more

Modi-aligned 'godi media' amplified narratives targeting Trudeau: Canada

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Canadian government is monitoring individual Indian journalists as well as media and has compiled and submitted a dossier of social media posts by them to the foreign interference commission. Read more

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar’s final moments: On the run, hurt, alone, but still defiant

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

At the end, the fearsome militant leader who had helped unleash a vicious war seemed barely a threat. Read more

BJP leader’s son marries Pakistani girl online after visa delay

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Despite tense relations between the two countries, cross border love continues to flourish between India and Pakistan. Read more

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Hosts fold up for 462, set 107 target for visitors

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Sarfaraz Khan struck a majestic 150 while Rishabh Pant made a brisk 99 as India were all out for 462 in their second innings, setting New Zealand a target of 107 on day four of the opening Test here on Saturday. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 12:24 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us