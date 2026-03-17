DH Evening Brief | Israel says killed Iran's security chief in latest strike; Govt clarifies mandatory e-KYC for LPG biometric authentication

<h2>Is Iran's security chief dead? Israel claims eliminating Ali Larijani in latest strikes</h2>.<p>Iran's security chief Ali Larijani has been killed in an airstrike, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday although, there's no official confirmation from Tehran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/is-irans-security-chief-dead-israel-claims-eliminating-ali-larijani-in-latest-strikes-3934915">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'LPG biometric authentication only required for...': Govt issues clarification on mandatory eKYC</h2>.<p>In a statement issued on Monday, for clarifying the mandated eKYC for all domestic LPG consumers, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the LPG Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (eKYC) is required for only the unauthenticated LPG customers, and not all customers.<br><br>Read more at: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-biometric-authentication-only-required-for-govt-issues-clarification-on-mandatory-ekyc-3934706">https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-biometric-authentication-only-required-for-govt-issues-clarification-on-mandatory-ekyc-3934706</a></p>.<h2>India denies discussing release of vessels with Iran for Hormuz passage</h2>.<p>India has had no discussions with Iran over the exchange of three vessels, a spokesperson for India's foreign ministry said on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-denies-discussing-release-of-vessels-with-iran-for-hormuz-passage-3934955">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Congress announces first list, Muraleedharan to contest from Vattiyoorkavu</h2>.<p>The Congress on Tuesday announced its first list of 55 candidates for the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2026.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-assembly-elections-2026-congress-announces-first-list-muraleedharan-to-contest-from-vattiyoorkavu-3935122">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru man allegedly slits throat of underage fiance</h2>.<p>A minor girl was allegedly murdered by her fiancé in an abandoned house in eastern Bengaluru's DJ Halli area on Tuesday morning.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-man-allegedly-slits-throat-of-underage-fiance-3934943">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will CM fulfill someone’s dream to marry Nayanthara': AIADMK MP stirs row while criticising Stalin</h2>.<p>AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam stoked a controversy on Tuesday by referring to actress Nayanthara while ridiculing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s initiative of “Tell us your dream”, resulting in a backlash from various sections.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/will-cm-fulfill-someones-dream-to-marry-nayanthara-aiadmk-mp-stirs-row-while-criticising-stalin-3934999">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court strikes down law denying maternity leave to women with adopted child over 3 months old</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a law which said a woman would be eligible for maternity leave if she legally adopts a child below the age of three months.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-strikes-down-law-denying-maternity-leave-to-women-with-adopted-child-over-3-months-old-3934852">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Not right time for peace': Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei rejects 'ceasefire' proposals</h2>.<p>The Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei rejected proposals for reducing tensions, or for a ceasefire with the United States that were conveyed to Tehran by two intermediary countries, Reuters quoted a senior Iranian official on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/not-right-time-for-peace-irans-new-supreme-leader-mojtaba-khamenei-rejects-ceasefire-proposals-3934876">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi HC issues summons to Arnab Goswami on defamation case by Congress</h2>.<p>The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued summons to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on a defamation case by the Congress, which alleged that he had falsely claimed that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkiye is the office of the political party.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-hc-issues-summons-to-arnab-goswami-on-defamation-case-by-congress-3934914">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Dhoni must bat no lower than number six, or step aside: AB de Villiers</h2>.<p>In a blunt assessment, South African batting legend AB de Villiers stated on Tuesday that MS Dhoni must bat no lower than number six in the upcoming IPL, as coming in at eight or nine does not do justice to his presence.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-dhoni-must-bat-no-lower-than-number-six-or-step-aside-ab-de-villiers-3935008">Read more</a></p>