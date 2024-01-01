DH Evening Brief: Goldy Brar designated 'terrorist' by Modi govt; Isro launches mission to study black holes

Goldy Brar designated 'terrorist' under UAPA by Modi government
The union government on Monday designated Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a gangster suspected to be involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala and associated with Sikh separatist outfit Babbar Khalsa International, as a “terrorist” under anti-terror law.
ISRO’s XPoSat to study black holes soars into the skies on New Year
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday began the New Year on a positive note with the successful launch of PSLV-C58 carrying XPOSAT, the country’s first dedicated satellite to study black holes, and nine other payloads from start-ups, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota near here.
Japan issues tsunami warning | 7.6 magnitude quake leaves six buried alive
A tsunami warning was issued in Japan after a 7.6 earthquake hit north central Japan today. First waves have hit the country, and people have been advised to evacuate to higher ground.
DKS alleges 'big conspiracy' to finish him politically over CBI notice to his Kerala firm
With the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) serving notice to Kerala-based Jaihind Communications Pvt Ltd channel headed by him, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday alleged that a big conspiracy is going on to finish him politically.
636 new Covid-19 cases detected in India; active cases rise to 4,394
India has logged 636 new cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection have increased to 4,394, the Health Ministry said on Monday.
'Stop weaponising tech': Congress slams Modi govt over Aadhaar-based payment system for MGNREGA workers
With payment of MGNREGA workers’ set to be done only through an Aadhaar-based system from now on, the Congress on Monday called it Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'cruel New Year gift', claiming that it 'excludes' crores of poorest and marginalised citizens from earning a basic income.
India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations
Continuing with an over three-decade practice, India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other's atomic facilities.
Gross GST collection rises to Rs 14.97 lakh crore in Apr-Dec 2023
The gross GST collection has jumped up by 12 per cent to Rs 14.97 lakh crore in the Apr-Dec 2023 stretch, the Finance Ministry informed on Monday.
No invite for Uddhav? Only devotees welcome, says head priest of Ram Mandir
Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of the Ram Temple, on Sunday responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's claims that he had not received an invite for the consecration ceremony, saying that invitations had only been sent to those who are 'devotees of Lord Ram'.
Brewing war and climate disaster: Find out Nostradamus' predictions for 2024
With the commencement of New Year comes several resolutions and a hope to change one’s life for the better.
While many of you might still be mulling how you want this year to play out, have you wondered what ancient astrologers thought the year 2024 had in store? French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, best known for allegedly predicting the rise of Hitler has made some predictions for 2024.
