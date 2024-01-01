JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Goldy Brar designated 'terrorist' by Modi govt; Isro launches mission to study black holes

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 01 January 2024, 13:37 IST

Goldy Brar designated 'terrorist' under UAPA by Modi government

The union government on Monday designated Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, a gangster suspected to be involved in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala and associated with Sikh separatist outfit Babbar Khalsa International, as a “terrorist” under anti-terror law.

Read more

ISRO’s XPoSat to study black holes soars into the skies on New Year

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday began the New Year on a positive note with the successful launch of PSLV-C58 carrying XPOSAT, the country’s first dedicated satellite to study black holes, and nine other payloads from start-ups, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota near here.

Read more

Japan issues tsunami warning | 7.6 magnitude quake leaves six buried alive

A tsunami warning was issued in Japan after a 7.6 earthquake hit north central Japan today. First waves have hit the country, and people have been advised to evacuate to higher ground.

Watch video

DKS alleges 'big conspiracy' to finish him politically over CBI notice to his Kerala firm

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

With the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) serving notice to Kerala-based Jaihind Communications Pvt Ltd channel headed by him, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday alleged that a big conspiracy is going on to finish him politically.

Read more

636 new Covid-19 cases detected in India; active cases rise to 4,394

India has logged 636 new cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection have increased to 4,394, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Read more

'Stop weaponising tech': Congress slams Modi govt over Aadhaar-based payment system for MGNREGA workers

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

With payment of MGNREGA workers’ set to be done only through an Aadhaar-based system from now on, the Congress on Monday called it Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'cruel New Year gift', claiming that it 'excludes' crores of poorest and marginalised citizens from earning a basic income.

Read more

India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Continuing with an over three-decade practice, India and Pakistan on Monday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact that prohibits the two sides from attacking each other's atomic facilities.

Read more

Gross GST collection rises to Rs 14.97 lakh crore in Apr-Dec 2023

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The gross GST collection has jumped up by 12 per cent to Rs 14.97 lakh crore in the Apr-Dec 2023 stretch, the Finance Ministry informed on Monday.

Read more

No invite for Uddhav? Only devotees welcome, says head priest of Ram Mandir

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Acharya Satyendra Das, the Chief Priest of the Ram Temple, on Sunday responded to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's claims that he had not received an invite for the consecration ceremony, saying that invitations had only been sent to those who are 'devotees of Lord Ram'.

Read more

Brewing war and climate disaster: Find out Nostradamus' predictions for 2024

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

With the commencement of New Year comes several resolutions and a hope to change one’s life for the better.

While many of you might still be mulling how you want this year to play out, have you wondered what ancient astrologers thought the year 2024 had in store? French astrologer Michel de Nostredame, best known for allegedly predicting the rise of Hitler has made some predictions for 2024.

Read more

(Published 01 January 2024, 13:37 IST)
