DH Evening Brief: SC quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case; $10 bn Sony-Zee merger deal likely to be called off

SC quashes remission granted to 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case; asked to surrender within 2 weeks
The Supreme Court on Monday quashed the Gujarat government's decision of August 10, 2022 to grant remission to 11 convicts sentenced to life term for the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and killing her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots.
Sony likely to call off $10 billion merger with Zee amid standoff over leadership question
Sony Group Corp is planning to call off the merger pact of its India unit with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, said people familiar with the matter, capping two years of drama and delay in creating a $10 billion media giant.
Shiv Sena disqualification case: Landmark verdict expected on Jan 10
In what would prove to be a big development in Maharashtra politics and a reference-point for India’s law-making bodies, Speaker Rahul Narwekar is expected to deliver the verdict vis-a-vis the disqualification petitions filed by the two factions on Jan 10.
I.N.D.I.A bloc hails SC ruling on Bilkis Bano case, slams 'patron of criminals' BJP
The Opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc on Monday pounded on the ruling BJP over Supreme Court's judgement of cancelling the granting of remission to Bilkis Bano's rapists, saying the country now knows who are the 'patron of criminals.'
Will meet again on seat-sharing, fight LS polls together: Congress on talks with AAP
Congress and AAP on Monday held first round of discussions on seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections with the former saying both will fight the elections together as I.N.D.I.A partners and decided to meet again in a few days to finalise the arrangement.
Attack on ED officials: Agency accuses WB cops of filing FIR under bailable sections
The row over the attacks on ED teams in West Bengal escalated with the agency on Monday saying that the state police registered an FIR only under bailable and non-scheduled offences in the incident in Sandeshkhali and has not provided a copy.
Security scare for Salman Khan: 2 arrested with fake IDs for trying to enter his farmhouse
Two individuals found themselves in a legal mess after attempting to gain access to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse.
ED raids premises of Karnataka Cong MLA Nanjegowda in money laundering probe
The premises of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda and some of his linked entities were raided on Monday morning by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation.
India is a 'great friend' of Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina after election victory
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said India is a 'great friend' of Bangladesh and the two neighbours have resolved many problems bilaterally, a day after she won an overwhelming majority in the general elections.
TN bags investments of over Rs 6 lakh crore at GIM 2024; to provide 26.90 lakh jobs: Stalin
Investments of over Rs 6 lakh crore in Tamil Nadu have been promised by various companies during the Global Investors Meet 2024 organised by the DMK government in the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Monday.
Voters won't fall for Congress' promises, 'Modi Guarantee' will bag all 28 Karnataka LS seats: BJP
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Monday said there is a pro-BJP wave in the country and the party will win all 28 seats from the state in the coming Lok Sabha elections.
With Rohit and Kohli back in the T20 team, will selectors' safe approach cost India another World Cup?
The selectors have clearly gone for the status quo rather than addressing the elephant in the room by picking Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their first T20 series in 14 months.