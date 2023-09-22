DH Evening Brief: JD(S) formally joins NDA; Centre says China issued invalid visas to three athletes for Asian Games

JD(S) formally joins NDA, says 'no demand from our side'
Former Karnataka chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy met BJP national president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Friday, to officially join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).
Centre says China issued invalid visas to three athletes for Asian Games
Centre on Friday strongly protested China's decision to issue invalid visas to some of its athletes for the Asian Games, foreign ministry said in a statement, a day before the competition begins in Hangzhou.
BJP issues show cause notice to party MP Ramesh Bidhuri over unparliamentary language in LS
The BJP on Friday issued a show cause notice to its Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri for his use of objectionable words against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali in Parliament during a discussion on Chandrayaan mission's success.
BJP files plaint against CM Siddaramaiah, son Yathindra, alleging corruption in state polls
The Karnataka BJP on Friday filed a complaint against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra, alleging corruption in the Assembly elections.
MotoGP apologises for showing distorted map of India
MotoGP on Friday issued an apology over showing a distorted map of India in one of their earlier broadcast.
"We'd like to apologise to our fans in India for the map shown earlier as part of the MotoGP broadcast," it said in a statement posted on X.
Andhra Pradesh court extends remand of Chandrababu Naidu in Skill Development scam till Sept 24
A court on Friday extended the judicial remand of TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the case pertaining to AP Skill Development Corporation scam till September 24.
Rahul 'regrets' not including OBC quota in women's reservation bill during UPA rule
As Congress raised the pitch on OBC plank, its top leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday “regretted” not including the quota within women’s quota when the Congress-led UPA passed the Women’s Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha 13 years ago.
SC notice to TN govt over Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a plea by a Madras High Court advocate seeking a direction for CBI investigation and inquiry into a meeting held on September 2 — 'Sanatan Dharma Eradication conference' and lodging of an FIR against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Manipur court grants bail to five youths amid vociferous protests for their release
A special court in Manipur on Friday granted bail to the five village defence volunteers who were arrested by police for possessing weapons amid an agitation for their release, officials said.