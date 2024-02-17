DH Evening Brief: Kamal Nath non-committal on talks of switch to BJP; Kejriwal wins trust vote in Delhi Assembly

If there's any such thing, will inform you first: Kamal Nath to media on talk of switch to BJP
The Congress is staring at another high-profile exit from the party with veteran leader and Gandhi family loyalist Kamal Nath reaching the national capital, amid intense speculation that he is joining the BJP along with his son and MP Nakul Nath. Read more
Kejriwal wins trust vote in Delhi Assembly, vows to deliver 'BJP se mukti' by 2029
During a discussion on the motion of confidence he moved in the Budget session of the assembly on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stated that the AAP is the primary challenger to the BJP and is facing attacks from all sides as a result. Read more
ISRO's INSAT-3DS satellite takes off from Sriharikota
In the second mission this year, the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Saturday launched INSAT-3DS which will help derive enhanced meteorological observations, monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning from Sriharikota. Read more
Wild animal attacks: Hartal turns violent in Kerala's Pulpally, locals tie cow atop forest dept jeep
The district-wide hartal called by the ruling LDF, opposition UDF and BJP to seek permanent solutions to the man-animal conflicts in the region turned violent in Pulpally on Saturday. Read more
10 dead, 7 injured in explosion at firecracker unit in Tamil Nadu
At least 10 people, including four women, were charred to death and seven injured on Saturday when an explosion ripped through a fireworks’ manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district. Read more
Pakistan's CEC, Chief Justice involved in poll-rigging, alleges senior bureaucrat as he resigns
A senior Pakistani bureaucrat on Saturday alleged that the chief election commissioner and the chief justice were involved in poll-rigging in the recent election as he resigned from his post, taking the 'responsibility for all this wrongdoing'. Read more
'Dangal' child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19
Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan-starrer wresting drama Dangal, has died at the age of 19. Read more
Pregnant woman gang-raped, set ablaze in Madhya Pradesh's Morena battling for life
A 34-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by three men and set on fire in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, and is battling for her life in a hospital, police said on Saturday. Read more
BJP winning 370 seats will be true tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee: PM Modi
Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day National Convention of the BJP, PM Modi said that party workers should pay their tributes to founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee by winning 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Read more
BJP workers 'purify' roads with 'Ganga jal' after Rahul Gandhi's Varanasi roadshow
BJP workers washed the roads with the sacred waters of Ganga from where senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra' passed through in Varanasi. Read more