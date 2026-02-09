<h2>Bengaluru Metro fare row | Decision to put hike on hold by state govt, Centre has no role in it: Deputy CM Shivakumar</h2>.<p>BMRCL on Sunday said it has put on hold the implementation of the annual fare revision, which was scheduled to come into effect from February 9. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-metro-fare-row-decision-to-put-hike-on-hold-by-state-govt-centre-has-no-role-in-it-deputy-cm-shivakumar-3892080">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court terms siphoning of over Rs 54,000 crore by digital fraud 'dacoity', asks Centre to frame SoP</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said that over Rs 54,000 crore siphoned off by digital frauds and called this 'absolutely robbery or dacoity'. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/over-rs-54000-crore-siphoned-off-by-digital-frauds-this-is-absolutely-robbery-or-dacoity-supreme-court-3891979">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India vs Pakistan match likely to go ahead, Pakistan PM Shehbaz to take final call</h2>.<p>The deadlock over India vs Pakistan match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is set to end, with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) likely to make a U-turn on its earlier decision to boycott the marquee fixture. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-t20-world-cup-2026-india-vs-pakistan-match-likely-to-go-ahead-pakistan-pm-shehbaz-to-take-final-call-3891909">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Will not allow anyone to create impediment: Supreme Court on SIR exercise in West Bengal</h2>.<p>Amid West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's apprehension of "mass exclusion" of voters in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, the Supreme Court on Monday said it would not allow anyone to create an impediment in the exercise. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/will-not-allow-anyone-to-create-impediment-supreme-court-on-sir-exercise-in-west-bengal-3892120">Read more</a></p>.<h2>64 accident 'black spots' in Bengaluru: Here is the full list of stretches identified by traffic police</h2>.<p>East Bengaluru has emerged as the city's most dangerous region, with the highest concentration of high-risk locations. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/64-accident-black-spots-in-bengaluru-here-is-the-full-list-of-stretches-identified-by-traffic-police-3891968">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court terms Madras HC order 'balanced', says Muslims can offer prayers only during Ramzan, Bakrid on Thiruparankundram hill</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court of India has refused to interfere with the Madras High Court judgment regarding the Sikkandar Badhusha Avuliya Dargah and the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple on the Thiruparankundram hills in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, terming it "balanced". <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/deepam-row-supreme-court-terms-madras-hc-order-balanced-says-muslims-can-offer-prayers-only-during-ramzan-bakrid-on-thiruparankundram-hill-3892021">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kanpur Lamborghini crash | UP tobacco baron's son rams luxury car into pedestrians, drags motorcycle through street, but FIR has a twist</h2>.<p>An FIR has been registered against an 'unknown person' under various sections of the BNS after a speeding Lamborghini allegedly driven by a tobacco baron's son ploughed into pedestrians on Sunday, leaving at least six injured. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/kanpur-lamborghini-crash-up-tobacco-barons-son-rams-luxury-car-into-pedestrians-drags-motorcycle-through-street-but-fir-has-a-twist-3891809">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Opposition to move resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office</h2>.<p>The Opposition is upset with Birla for not allowing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/opposition-to-move-resolution-to-remove-lok-sabha-speaker-om-birla-from-office-3891903">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India-US Trade Deal | Fine print will test India’s autonomy</h2>.<p>The interim trade framework announced by India and the United States has arrived not as a mutual triumph of commerce, but as an arrest of drift. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/india-us-trade-deal-fine-print-will-test-indias-autonomy-3891718">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Viral video: Maid's sweet gesture for Bengaluru couple's anniversary wins hearts</h2>.<p>A couple residing in Bengaluru had a delightful moment after casually mentioning their wedding anniversary to their house help, only to be surprised later by a small but deeply touching gesture that has now gone viral online. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/viral-video-maids-sweet-gesture-for-bengaluru-couples-anniversary-wins-hearts-3891708">Read more</a></p>