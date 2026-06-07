DH Evening Brief | Karnataka govt transfers senior IAS, IPS officers; Cong says 23 parties to join janbandhan meet

<h2>Karnataka government transfers several senior IAS, IPS officers</h2>.<p>This is the first major reshuffle by DKS govt<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-government-transfers-several-senior-ias-ips-officers-4030621">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I.N.D.I.A. united': Congress says 23 parties have confirmed participation in janbandhan meeting<br></h2>.<p>However, no list of parties were shared officially and it is keenly awaited whether Vijay-led TVK would join the meeting with sources saying that an invite has been sent to them.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-united-congress-says-23-parties-have-confirmed-participation-in-janbandhan-meeting-4030545">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two arrested TMC councillors face egg attack as public outrage continues</h2>.<p>Two arrested TMC councillors face egg attack as public outrage continues<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/arrested-tmc-councillor-faces-egg-attack-over-extortion-land-grab-4030504">Read more</a></p>.<h2>In first major reshuffle, DKS govt appoints Pronab Mohanty head of CID</h2>.<p>The government issued the notification on Sunday, transferring Mohanty from his current role as Director General of Police (DGP), Internal Security Division, to DGP, CID, Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/in-first-major-reshuffle-dks-govt-appoints-pronab-mohanty-head-of-cid-4030649">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Can police tow a vehicle if rider is not wearing helmet? Viral video from Bengaluru sparks debate<br></h2>.<p>Responding to videos of the altercation on X, many people tagged the Bengaluru Traffic Police to ask if the law allows the police to take a scooter away if the rider(s) do not wear a helmet.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/can-police-tow-a-vehicle-if-rider-is-not-wearing-helmet-viral-video-frombengaluru-sparks-debate-4030615">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nepal wants partnership with India ‘not constrained by anxieties of past’: Foreign minister Shishir Khanal<br></h2>.<p>The comments come amid periodic tensions between India and Nepal over boundary-related disputes, including disagreements linked to the Kalapani-Limpiyadhura-Lipulekh region.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nepal-wants-partnership-with-india-not-constrained-by-anxieties-of-past-foreign-minister-shishir-khanal-4030543">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Couple sentenced to death for rape and murder of girl in Bangladesh's fastest trial<br></h2>.<p>Dhaka Metropolitan Child Repression Prevention Tribunal handed down the sentence 19 days after the incident, which triggered nationwide outrage and renewed concern over violence against women and children.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/couple-sentenced-to-death-for-rape-and-murder-of-girl-in-bangladeshs-fastest-trial-4030577">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Fallen below replacement': Elon Musk highlights India's falling birth rate, cites fertility figures<br></h2>.<p>He quoted data which noted that India's fertility rate has fallen below replacement for the first time in the country's history.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/fallen-below-replacement-elon-musk-highlights-indias-falling-birth-rate-cites-fertility-figures-4030305">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Revanth Reddy's 'HYDRAA inspired by Hitler' remark triggers row; BJP says 'Emergency mindset out in open'<br></h2>.<p>Telangana CM defends demolition drive by the anti-encroachment task force, compares its scale to damage caused by conflicts involving countries such as Iran, Israel.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/revanth-reddys-hydraa-inspired-by-hitler-remark-triggers-row-bjp-says-emergency-mindset-out-in-open-4030369">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Domestic LPG price up by Rs 29: Check the latest city-wise rates<br></h2>.<p>This is the second price hike in the past three months; on March 7, domestic LPG cylinder price was increased by Rs 60<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/domestic-lpg-price-up-by-rs-29-check-the-latest-city-wise-rates-4030330">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hyderabad man shot dead in US; family seeks justice, repatriation of body<br></h2>.<p>Kancha worked with an MNC in North Philadelphia and used to deliver pizza on weekends for extra source of income.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/hyderabad-man-shot-dead-in-us-family-seeks-justice-repatriation-of-body-4030433">Read more</a></p>