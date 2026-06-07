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DH Evening Brief | Karnataka govt transfers senior IAS, IPS officers; Cong says 23 parties to join janbandhan meet

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Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 13:39 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 13:39 IST
India News

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