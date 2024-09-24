DH Evening Brief |Karnataka HC allows probe against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA case; UP eateries ordered to display names of owner

MUDA case: In setback to Siddaramaiah, Karnataka High Court junks his plea against Governor's sanction
In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed his petition challenging Governor's approval for investigation against him in the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case.
Uttar Pradesh mandates display of eatery owners' names after incidents of ‘spitting, urinating’ on food, juices
Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday directed that the dhabas, eateries and other restaurants must display the names of the owners, managers and others prominently.
MUDA case: Congress plans to project sanction against Siddaramaiah as attempt to target 'popular OBC chief minister'
Congress central leadership has rallied behind Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as the Karnataka High Court rejected his petition on MUDA scam and decided to brazen it out, as his removal from the post will be perceived as an admission of guilt.
Amid Tirupati row, video shows mice on prasad packets of Siddhivinayak temple
Amid the ongoing row over Tirupati laddus, a purported video of mice on the prasad packets of the Siddhivinayak Temple here is making rounds on social media, sparking concerns.
Living separately for job not cruelty or desertion, can’t be grounds for divorce: Allahabad High Court
In a significant judgement, the Allahabad High Court has said that staying separately for a job by the parties was neither cruelty nor desertion and can’t be grounds for divorce.
Harini Amarasuriya sworn in as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister
Harini Amarasuriya was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister on Tuesday, becoming the first woman leader since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in the year 2000 to hold the post.
MLA and actor Mukesh arrested by SIT in rape case, released on bail
While actor-turned CPM MLA M Mukesh was arrested in a sexual assault case on Tuesday, actor and former general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Siddique is also likely to be arrested as the Kerala High Court rejected anticipatory bail to him.
Zeenat Aman says she was high as a kite after smoking chillum on 'Haré Rama Haré Krishna' set
Veteran actor Zeenat Aman says she had to appear really stoned while shooting for the classic song Dum Maro Dum in 1971's popular film Hare Rama Hare Krishna and to bring authenticity to her character she got as high as a kite after she smoked up with real-life hippies in Nepal.
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Five key constituencies to look out for
Ahead of voting on October 5, with counting set for October 8, we take a close look at some of the key constituencies.
Sensex hits 85,000 level for first time before closing flat; FMCG, banking shares drag
Benchmark Sensex scaled the 85,000 level and Nifty breached the 26,000 mark for the first time before paring gains to close flat in a volatile session on Tuesday, dragged by losses in FMCG and select banking shares.
Partizan fans vandalise dressing room, injure coach after 4-0 loss to Red Star
Belgrade fans vandalised their team's dressing room and left their head coach Aleksandar Stanojevic with a head injury after a 4-0 loss to rivals Red Star Belgrade in Serbia on Monday.
