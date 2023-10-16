DH Evening Brief: JD(S) won't join NDA, says Karnataka party chief; After MP, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram against I.N.D.I.A ally Cong

JD(S) not joining NDA: Karnataka party chief contradicts Deve Gowda, hints at split
Karnataka JD(S) chief C M Ibrahim.
Credit: DH File Photo
Defying JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, the party’s Karnataka chief C M Ibrahim said on Monday that the JD(S) would not join the NDA.
After MP, Chhattisgarh, AAP enters poll fight in Mizoram against I.N.D.I.A partner Congress
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Credit: PTI File Photo
After announcing its intention to fight in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP on Monday said it will contest the Assembly election in Mizoram, entering another state where I.N.D.I.A parties will have a face-off.
SC adjourns cases relating to Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi for hearing on November 6
The Supreme Court of India.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Supreme Court has adjourned for November 6, cases relating to the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi, reported news agency ANI.
AAP to be named in Delhi excise policy 'scam' case? CBI, ED considering it, SC told
The AAP flag.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The CBI and ED told the Supreme Court on Monday they are contemplating making the city's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) an accused in the Delhi excise policy cases.
Autonomy of woman must trump, but what about unborn child?, SC asks junking woman's plea to abort 26-week foetus
The Supreme Court of India.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
The Supreme Court on Monday declined a plea by a married woman to terminate her over-26-week-old pregnancy, relying upon medical reports indicating no foetal abnormality or risk to the life of her mother due to her previous medications due to medical conditions.
PM Modi worried about Israel, not Manipur, Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, MNF in poll-bound Mizoram
Rahul Gandhi conducted a padyatra in Mizoram on Monday.
Credit: X/ @INCMizoram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is worried about Israel but not about Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday alleged in poll-bound Mizoram, where all parties are trying to reap political benefits of the conflicts in the neighbouring state.
Cyber cops register FIR against unidentified person over 'fake' resignation letter linked to Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Cyber police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person after a 'fake' letter went viral suggesting that Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has resigned from the party after the names recommended by him for poll tickets were not considered in the first list.
Nithari killing case: Both Moninder Singh Pandher and Surendra Koli acquitted; death sentence set aside
Surendra Koli (L) and Mohinder Pandher being taken to jail after a CBI court awarded death sentence to them in Nithari killing case. The Allahabad High Court on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 acquitted both Koli and Pandher in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida for lack of evidence.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher in the infamous Nithari serial killings case in Noida for lack of evidence. Both had been sentenced to death on charges of rape and murder.
HDFC Bank reports Q2 net profit at Rs 16,811 cr, net interest margin narrows
HDFC Bank logo.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 16,811 crore on a consolidated level.
Fire engulfs five coaches of passenger train in Ahmednagar district; no casualties
Fire engines douse the flames after fire breaks out near Narayandoh station.
Credit: Screengrab X/@PTI_News
Five coaches of a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) passenger train were engulfed in a fire that broke out near Narayandoh station in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon, but no casualties were reported, Railway officials said.
