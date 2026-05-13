DH Evening Brief | Karnataka rolls back BJP-era 2022 order banning hijab in classrooms; 5 arrested by CBI in NEET-UG paper leak case

<h2>Karnataka govt withdraws BJP-era 2022 order banning hijab in classrooms</h2>.<p>The Congress government in Karnataka has withdrawn a 2022 order banning Hijab in classrooms.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-govt-withdraws-bjp-era-2022-order-banning-hijab-in-classrooms-4001501">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET-UG paper leak case | CBI arrests 5 persons; officials conduct searches across multiple locations</h2>.<p>The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested five people across the country in connection with the alleged irregularities and paper leak of the NEET-UG 2026 examination.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/neet-ug-paper-leak-case-cbi-arrests-5-persons-officials-conduct-searches-across-multiple-locations-4001380">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBSE Class 12 results 2026 declared: Pass percentage drops to 85.2%, Bengaluru ranks 3rd; how to check your marks</h2>.<p>The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the results for the Class 12 board examinations 2026 on Wednesday, May 13, recording an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cbse-class-12-results-2026-declared-pass-percentage-drops-to-852-bengaluru-ranks-3rd-how-to-check-your-marks-4001171">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Pure' inter-faith love fine, plot to lure Hindu girls problematic: RSS on 'love jihad'</h2>.<p>No one can question "sheer pure love" even if it's between individuals of different religions, but any planned conspiracy to take away Hindu girls is definitely problematic, top RSS functionary Dattatreya Hosabale has said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pure-inter-faith-love-fine-plot-to-lure-hindu-girls-problematic-rss-on-love-jihad-4001284">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CM Vijay revokes astrologer Radhan Pandit's appointment as Officer on Special Duty after opposition criticism</h2>.<p>After facing opposition's criticism in the Tamil Nadu Assembly over the appointment of astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the CM Vijay, the government has revoked his appointment.</p>.<h2>Is Air India trimming overseas operations? Here’s all you need to know</h2>.<p>Air India has announced a temporary rationalisation of services on several international routes between June and August 2026, citing continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record-high jet fuel prices for international operations.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/is-air-india-trimming-overseas-operations-heres-all-you-need-to-know-4001273">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Don't need China's help with Iran, will win either peacefully or otherwise': Donald Trump downplays Beijing's role</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he does not believe Washington requires Beijing’s assistance to end the conflict with Iran or loosen Tehran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/dont-need-chinas-help-with-iran-will-win-either-peacefully-or-otherwise-donald-trump-downplays-beijings-role-4001344">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rupee crashes to record 95.80 against USD; settles near all-time low at 95.67</h2>.<p>The rupee on Wednesday slipped to an all-time low of 95.80 against the US dollar, and settled at 95.67 near its record closing low level, as the cumulative strain of elevated crude prices and West Asia geopolitical concerns offset hopes of lower demand for the US dollar due to import curbs.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/rupee-hits-record-low-of-9571-against-us-dollar-on-oil-surge-4001257">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah maintains top spot, Jaiswal and Shubhman Gill placed at No. 8 and 9 respectively</h2>.<p>India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah maintained his pole position among Test bowlers in the latest ICC rankings published on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-test-rankings-jasprit-bumrah-maintains-top-spot-jaiswal-and-shubhman-gill-placed-at-no-8-and-9-respectively-4001296">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Grateful for the support': 'Karuppu' producer SR Prabhu thanks CM Vijay for 9:00 am screenings</h2>.<p>The wait is almost over. After overcoming multiple 'hiccups', Suriya’s Karuppu is gearing up for a massive worldwide release on May 14. It’s been a year since Suriya last graced the big screen, and after his powerhouse performance in Retro, fans are buzzing to see him in this intense courtroom drama.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/grateful-for-the-support-karuppu-producer-sr-prabhu-thanks-cm-vijay-for-900-am-screenings-4001379">Read more</a></p>