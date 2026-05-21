DH Evening Brief | Karnataka to start seat allotment for courses sans NEET; Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay reallocates cabinet portfolios

<h2>Amid paper leak row, Karnataka to start seat allotment for courses sans NEET</h2>.<p>Karnataka has decided to go ahead with allotment of seats for engineering and other courses, delinking this process with the leak-hit National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medicine.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-to-start-seat-allotment-for-courses-without-waiting-for-neet-amid-paper-leak-4011210">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay reallocates cabinet portfolios: Check out who got what</h2>.<p>Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday allocated portfolios to 23 ministers of his Cabinet, including Congress members. This took the total strength of his Cabinet to 33.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-cm-joseph-vijay-reallocates-cabinet-portfolios-check-out-who-got-what-4011070">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US team may visit India next month for trade talks: Piyush Goyal</h2>.<p>The US team is likely to visit India next month for trade talks with their counterparts here, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-team-may-visit-india-next-month-for-trade-talks-piyush-goyal-4011021">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Gym WhatsApp group dispute turns violent, six held for assaulting youth in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar</h2>.<p>Bengaluru City Police arrested six persons in connection with the assault of a youth following a dispute in a gym WhatsApp group. The incident took place in Bengaluru's Sanjaynagar area.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/gym-whatsapp-group-dispute-turns-violent-six-held-for-assaulting-youth-in-bengalurus-sanjaynagar-4011016">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Banks disburse huge loans to big entities, adopt tedious process for ordinary citizens': Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has criticised banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), for being lenient while disbursing huge loans to big entities but adopting overly stringent and often tedious procedures for small personal loans sought by ordinary citizens, which in some cases borders harassment<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/banks-casual-in-giving-huge-loans-to-big-entities-while-ordinary-citizens-face-borderline-harassment-supreme-court-4011175">Read more</a></p>.<h2>14 million followers and counting: Cockroach Janta Party beats BJP, Congress on Instagram</h2>.<p>India's latest viral sensation Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has crossed 14 million followers on Instagram, surpassing the followers of major political parties of the country, including the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/14-million-followers-and-counting-cockroach-janta-party-beats-bjp-congress-on-instagram-4011060">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Leader Mojtaba says enriched uranium must stay in Iran: Report</h2>.<p>Iran's Supreme Leader has issued a directive that the country's near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, two senior Iranian sources said, hardening Tehran's stance on one of the main US demands at peace talks.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/supreme-leader-mojtaba-says-enriched-uranium-must-stay-in-iran-report-4011326">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Thin line between defamation, political criticism: Delhi HC on Raghav Chadha's plea against social media posts</h2>.<p>On Thursday, the Delhi High Court stated there was a thin line between political criticism and defamation, as it asked MP Raghav Chadha if he can be "sensitive" to social media posts seemingly criticizing his "political decision".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/thin-line-between-defamation-political-criticism-delhi-high-court-on-raghav-chadhas-plea-against-social-media-posts-4011154">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Even we can’t read them': CBSE students raise fresh concerns over OSM evaluation, share blurry answer-sheet PDFs</h2>.<p>Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) continues to defend its newly introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, fresh concerns have emerged after several students who accessed their scanned answer sheets began sharing screenshots online alleging that the PDFs were blurry, poorly scanned and difficult to read<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/even-we-cant-read-them-cbse-students-raise-fresh-concerns-over-osm-evaluation-share-blurry-answer-sheet-pdfs-4011185">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IPL 2026 | Four-way battle for the remaining playoffs spot: What each team needs to do</h2>.<p>Kolkata Knight Riders kept themselves afloat in IPL 2026 with a win in a rain-hit encounter against the hapless Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 20). With Wednesday's result, four teams Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, KKR and Chennai Super Kings still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the final available playoffs spot.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ipl-2026-four-way-battle-for-the-remaining-playoffs-spot-what-each-team-needs-to-do-4011057#1">Read more</a></p>