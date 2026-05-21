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DH Evening Brief | Karnataka to start seat allotment for courses sans NEET; Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay reallocates cabinet portfolios

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Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 13:33 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 13:33 IST
United StatesTamil NaduKarnatakaIPLDK ShivakumarNEETIndia NewsJoseph Vijay

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