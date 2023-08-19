DH Evening Brief: Karnataka withdraws circular stopping funds to temples; Cong accuses Modi govt of using G20 to run 2024 'poll campaign'

After facing flak, Karnataka withdraws circular stopping funds to temples
Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run temples for development work. Read more
Congress accuses Modi government of using G20 to run 2024 'election campaign'
The Congress on Saturday accused the government of running an "election campaign" using the upcoming G20 meeting in India and said this was being done to divert people's attention from real issues. Read more
Gujarat Police arrest businessman over Facebook post criticising RSS
The Gujarat Police on Friday arrested the president of a business organisation in Rajkot district over a Facebook post criticising Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Read more
Nitish govt heads for showdown with Bihar Governor over freezing bank accounts of varsity officials
The Nitish Kumar government appeared to be heading for a showdown with Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the Raj Bhavan reversed an order of the state administration to freeze bank accounts of two officials of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur. Read more
'World's cheapest home' at $1! Here is how it looks
With the expenses involved in purchasing a house hitting the roof, a ramshackle house was recently set down for only $1 in the United States, making it "Worlds Cheapest Home" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan. Read more
I.N.D.I.A: The big tent and its trouble spots
Twenty-six opposition parties have come together to take on the ruling coalition led by Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But, in pursuit of unity, they face difficult choices in several states. Read more
Sikkim man falsely claims he was called 'Chinese' and attacked in Bengaluru
A Sikkim-based man who is a resident of Bengaluru has lodged a false complaint that three bike-borne locals called him a "Chinese" and assaulted him, Bengaluru City police have said. Read more
Social media users should be more careful about its impact, reach: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court has said social media users should be careful about its impact and reach as it dismissed a petition filed by actor and former Tamil Nadu MLA S Ve Shekher who is facing cases for sharing a Facebook post in 2018 allegedly containing derogatory remarks against women journalists. Read more
Bushra Khan raises alarm about potential poisoning threat to Ex-PM Imran Khan in Attock jail
Imran Khan's life is still in danger and he can be poisoned in Attock jail, his wife Bushra Bibi has said as she demanded better prison facilities for the incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister. Read more