Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Karnataka withdraws circular stopping funds to temples; Cong accuses Modi govt of using G20 to run 2024 'poll campaign'

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 13:22 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah</p></div>

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Credit: PTI Photo

After facing flak, Karnataka withdraws circular stopping funds to temples

Facing flak from various quarters including the opposition BJP, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the circular that stopped funding to state-run temples for development work. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attends the Y20 Summit under G20, in Varanasi, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2023.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attends the Y20 Summit under G20, in Varanasi, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Congress accuses Modi government of using G20 to run 2024 'election campaign'

The Congress on Saturday accused the government of running an "election campaign" using the upcoming G20 meeting in India and said this was being done to divert people's attention from real issues. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of man in handcuffs.</p></div>

Representative image of man in handcuffs.

Credit: iStock Photo

Gujarat Police arrest businessman over Facebook post criticising RSS

The Gujarat Police on Friday arrested the president of a business organisation in Rajkot district over a Facebook post criticising Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (R) and&nbsp;Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.</p></div>

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (R) and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Credit; PTI Photos

Nitish govt heads for showdown with Bihar Governor over freezing bank accounts of varsity officials

The Nitish Kumar government appeared to be heading for a showdown with Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as the Raj Bhavan reversed an order of the state administration to freeze bank accounts of two officials of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>World's cheapest home in Michigan.</p></div>

World's cheapest home in Michigan.

Credit: Zillow website

'World's cheapest home' at $1! Here is how it looks

With the expenses involved in purchasing a house hitting the roof, a ramshackle house was recently set down for only $1 in the United States, making it "Worlds Cheapest Home" in the heart of Pontiac, Michigan. Read more

Credit: DH Illustration

I.N.D.I.A: The big tent and its trouble spots

Twenty-six opposition parties have come together to take on the ruling coalition led by Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But, in pursuit of unity, they face difficult choices in several states. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of a police van</p></div>

Representative image of a police van

Credit: iStock photo

Sikkim man falsely claims he was called 'Chinese' and attacked in Bengaluru

A Sikkim-based man who is a resident of Bengaluru has lodged a false complaint that three bike-borne locals called him a "Chinese" and assaulted him, Bengaluru City police have said. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image</p></div>

Representative image

Credit: ReutersC

Social media users should be more careful about its impact, reach: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has said social media users should be careful about its impact and reach as it dismissed a petition filed by actor and former Tamil Nadu MLA S Ve Shekher who is facing cases for sharing a Facebook post in 2018 allegedly containing derogatory remarks against women journalists. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Imran Khan. </p></div>

Imran Khan.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

Bushra Khan raises alarm about potential poisoning threat to Ex-PM Imran Khan in Attock jail

Imran Khan's life is still in danger and he can be poisoned in Attock jail, his wife Bushra Bibi has said as she demanded better prison facilities for the incarcerated former Pakistan prime minister. Read more

(Published 19 August 2023, 13:22 IST)
India NewsWorld newsKarnatakaNarendra ModiG20

