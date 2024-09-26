DH Evening Brief | Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI; Israel Foreign Minister rejects Lebanon ceasefire proposal

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday revoked consent that allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up probes on its own.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday rejected proposals from the United States and France calling for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had not responded but told the army to keep up its operation.
The Supreme Court has dismissed Gujarat government's plea seeking review of its verdict over certain observations made against state in the Bilkis Bano case.
The Indian Embassy in Beirut has urged its nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon due to escalating violence and "strongly advised" those present there to exercise extreme caution and leave the country as soon as possible.
In what compounded into political war of words, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was sentenced to a simple imprisonment of 15 days and a fine of Rs 25,000 in a defamation case filed Prof Medha Somaiya.
The Supreme Court on Thursday said constitutional courts cannot allow the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to use stringent bail conditions as a tool to incarcerate an accused without trial in violation of his fundamental right to speedy trial.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday asserted that the RSS is not ‘rats’ as stated by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren but ‘Hindu lions’, and accused him of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators for political gains.
The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023, in connection with a money laundering case.
In a surprising turn of events, 15 assembly seats in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir and 11 assembly segments of Jammu region which went to polls in the second phase of elections on Wednesday recorded almost a 10 percent decrease in voter turnout compared to the 2014 assembly polls.
Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress member Vikramaditya Singh was summoned to New Delhi on Thursday and reprimanded for his department's order which made it mandatory for food outlets to display the names and addresses of owners across the state.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing a court-ordered investigation in connection with a site allotment scam, ruled out his resignation by pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not step down in the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra riots.
The prime suspect in the horrific killing of a 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru had reached his village in Odisha’s Bhadrak district in a state of panic on Tuesday night, just hours before he reportedly killed himself.
China and India were able to "reduce differences" and build "some consensus" on disengaging troops from friction points to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a resolution acceptable to both sides at an "early date", the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
A sharp escalation in border warfare between the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Israel, raising fears of a new Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon, is the latest episode in decades of conflict across the Lebanese-Israeli frontier.
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will elect its new president on Friday to replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lead a party that has governed the country for most of the past seven decades.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect and also said that the second Test against India will be his last if his country's board doesn't give him a farewell match at home.