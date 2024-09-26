Home
DH Evening Brief | Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI; Israel Foreign Minister rejects Lebanon ceasefire proposal

Here are the top stories of the evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 26 September 2024, 12:50 IST

Karnataka withdraws general consent to CBI to investigate cases in state amid MUDA row

The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday revoked consent that allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take up probes on its own.

Read more

Israel Foreign Minister rejects Lebanon ceasefire proposal amid escalating hostilities

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday rejected proposals from the United States and France calling for a 21-day ceasefire in Lebanon, while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had not responded but told the army to keep up its operation.

Read more

Bilkis Bano case: SC dismisses Gujarat govt's plea seeking review of its verdict

The Supreme Court has dismissed Gujarat government's plea seeking review of its verdict over certain observations made against state in the Bilkis Bano case.

Read more

Indian embassy urges citizens to leave Lebanon amid escalating violence

The Indian Embassy in Beirut has urged its nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon due to escalating violence and "strongly advised" those present there to exercise extreme caution and leave the country as soon as possible.

Read more

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut gets 15 days imprisonment in defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife

In what compounded into political war of words, Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut was sentenced to a simple imprisonment of 15 days and a fine of Rs 25,000 in a defamation case filed Prof Medha Somaiya.

Read more

Constitutional courts can't allow PMLA provisions to become tools in hands of ED: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said constitutional courts cannot allow the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to use stringent bail conditions as a tool to incarcerate an accused without trial in violation of his fundamental right to speedy trial.

Read more

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | RSS not ‘rats’ but ‘Hindu lions’, BJP hits back at Jharkhand CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday asserted that the RSS is not ‘rats’ as stated by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren but ‘Hindu lions’, and accused him of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators for political gains.

Read more

Cash-for-jobs 'scam': Supreme Court grants bail to former Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted bail to former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in 2023, in connection with a money laundering case.

Read more

Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Election 2024: Surprising decline in voter turnout in second phase

In a surprising turn of events, 15 assembly seats in Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir and 11 assembly segments of Jammu region which went to polls in the second phase of elections on Wednesday recorded almost a 10 percent decrease in voter turnout compared to the 2014 assembly polls.

Read more

Under fire Congress raps party member Vikramaditya Singh over Himachal Pradesh eateries order: Report

Himachal Pradesh minister and Congress member Vikramaditya Singh was summoned to New Delhi on Thursday and reprimanded for his department's order which made it mandatory for food outlets to display the names and addresses of owners across the state.

Read more

‘Did Modi resign after Godhra?’ Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah asks amid pressure to go over MUDA row

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is facing a court-ordered investigation in connection with a site allotment scam, ruled out his resignation by pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not step down in the aftermath of the 2002 Godhra riots.

Read more

Bengaluru fridge horror: Odisha police detail suspected killer's final hours before suicide

The prime suspect in the horrific killing of a 29-year-old woman in Bengaluru had reached his village in Odisha’s Bhadrak district in a state of panic on Tuesday night, just hours before he reportedly killed himself.

Read more

Able to reduce differences, 'some consensus' with India: Chinese military on disengagement process in Ladakh

China and India were able to "reduce differences" and build "some consensus" on disengaging troops from friction points to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a resolution acceptable to both sides at an "early date", the Chinese Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

Read more

Israel-Lebanon border warfare has a decades-long history

A sharp escalation in border warfare between the Iran-backed Hezbollah group and Israel, raising fears of a new Israeli ground offensive in Lebanon, is the latest episode in decades of conflict across the Lebanese-Israeli frontier.

Read more

Explained | How will Japan's ruling party pick the next prime minister?

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will elect its new president on Friday to replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and lead a party that has governed the country for most of the past seven decades.

Read more

Shakib retires from T20Is, Kanpur Test to be last if no farewell game at home

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday announced his retirement from T20 Internationals with immediate effect and also said that the second Test against India will be his last if his country's board doesn't give him a farewell match at home.

Read more

Published 26 September 2024, 12:50 IST
