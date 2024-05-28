DH Evening Brief | KCR tried to use MLAs' poaching case to arm-twist BJP, says Telangana Ex-DCP; Modi says TMC snatched rights of OBCs to facilitate its 'appeasement politics'

KCR tried to use MLAs poaching case to arm-twist BJP over ED case against daughter: Telangana Ex-DCP confesses in phone tapping case
Confession statement of former Task Force OSD Potlapally RadhaKishan Rao, who was arrested in the sensational phone tapping case, has stirred a political storm in Telangana.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: TMC snatched rights of OBCs to facilitate its appeasement politics, 'vote jihad', says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday flayed the TMC government in West Bengal for 'snatching the rights of OBC youths' to facilitate its appeasement politics and “vote jihad”.
Sandeshkhali: CBI slaps attempt to murder charges against Shahjahan Sheikh
The CBI has charged suspended TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh, his brother and five others with criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder in connection with a mob attack on an Enforcement Directorate team in Sandeshkhali.
PM Modi to meditate at Vivekananda's landmark in Tamil Nadu after poll campaign ends on May 30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meditate at Rock Memorial, a monument built in tribute to Swami Vivekananda, in Kanyakumari following the culmination of the Lok Sabha polls campaign on May 30,
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | I.N.D.I.A. bloc will end 50% cap on reservation, protect Constitution with 'dil, jaan aur khoon': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that an I.N.D.I.A. bloc government will end the 50 per cent cap on reservation while asserting that the alliance will protect the Constitution with 'dil, jaan aur khoon'
Bomb threat to Telangana's Praja Bhavan; cops tracking caller
Delhi Court issues summons to Atishi in defamation case filed by BJP leader
The Aam Aadmi Party leader has been asked to appear in court on June 29 in relation to a defamation case filed by BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.
Ireland officially recognises Palestinian state
Ireland officially recognised a Palestinian state on Tuesday, the government said in a statement, defying Israel which had condemned the plan.
Nifty expected to reach 24,500 level by December 2024: Emkay Investment Managers
With an expected earnings growth of 15 per cent, benchmark index Nifty 50 may hit 24,500 level by December 202
French Open 2024: No fairytale ending for Cornet as Zheng sends her packing in the first round
Cornet had previously announced that she would bring the curtain down on her career after the tournament.
