DH Evening Brief: Kejriwal remanded to judicial custody till April 15; SC refuses to stay order allowing Hindus to pray inside Gyanvapi

Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal remanded to judicial custody till April 15
A Delhi court on Monday sent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy. Read more
SC refuses to stay order allowing Hindus to pray inside Gyanvapi, seeks trustees response on plea of committee
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stop the Hindu side from offering prayers in the southern cellar of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, known as 'Vyasji Ka Tehkhana', but ordered status quo on any other religious observances in the mosque premises. Read more
BJP urges EC to take 'strictest' action against Rahul Gandhi for his 'match-fixing' remarks
The BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission to take the "strictest action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the "match-fixing" remarks and other comments he made during an I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally here a day ago. Read more
Siddaramaiah links Lok Sabha result in home turf to his political future
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah once again suggested that his political future hinges on the outcome of the upcoming Lok Sabha election in his home turf. Read more
India predicted to experience extreme weather this year, coinciding with Lok Sabha polls: Rijiju
India is predicted to experience extreme weather conditions this year, starting at the end of April and coinciding with the general elections, making it crucial for all stakeholders to prepare in advance, Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju said. Read more
Won't take coercive step to recover Rs 3,500 crore from Congress during Lok Sabha polls, I-T department tells SC
Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan, wife's sentences in Toshakhana case
In a major relief to jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, a high court on Monday suspended the 14-year sentence given to him and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana corruption case. Read more
DH Deciphers: Know the changes from April 1 that will impact your personal finance regimen
With the dawn of a new financial year, a number of money-related changes are set to take place ranging from taxation to FASTag and security and investment instruments like insurance and national pension system (NPS). Read more
Two bikers arrested for harassing Bengaluru woman in car
Two bikers who harassed a woman in a car last night on the Madiwala-Koramangala road were arrested, police said on Monday. Read more