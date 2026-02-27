<h2>Delhi liquor policy case: All accused, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, discharged as court rejects CBI chargesheet</h2>.<p>In a big relief to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, a Delhi Court on Friday (February 27) discharged all the accused in the liquor policy scam case.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-liquor-policy-case-all-accused-including-arvind-kejriwal-and-manish-sisodia-discharged-as-court-rejects-cbi-chargesheet-3913721">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Panneerselvam, Jayalalithaa's chosen man and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, joins arch-rival DMK</h2>.<p>O Panneerselvam, the three-time AIADMK Chief Minister who was chosen by the late J Jayalalithaa twice to stand-by for her when she had to quit the top post due to corruption cases, on Friday joined the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/panneerselvam-jayalalithaas-chosen-man-and-former-tamil-nadu-chief-minister-joins-arch-rival-dmk-3913572">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's GDP growth estimated at 7.8% in Oct-Dec following data revamp</h2>.<p>India's economy grew 7.8% in October-December from the same period a year earlier, after posting 8.4% growth in the previous quarter, the government said on Friday, as it unveiled a revised series of national output data.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/indias-gdp-growth-estimated-at-78-in-oct-dec-following-data-revamp-3914003">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'The Kerala Story 2' | High Court stays single judge order putting on hold release of film</h2>.<p>The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed for two weeks its single judge's interim order putting on hold for 15 days the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond' film.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/the-kerala-story-2-high-court-stays-single-judge-order-putting-on-hold-release-of-film-3914020">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CBI challenges in HC trial court order discharging Arvind Kejriwal, others in excise policy case</h2>.<p>The CBI has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court, challenging a special court's order discharging former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and others in the liquor-policy case, officials said on Friday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/cbi-challenges-in-hc-trial-court-order-discharging-arvind-kejriwal-others-in-excise-policy-case-3914107">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Our orders are as clear as daylight': Supreme Court refuses to entertain West Bengal's objection to training module for judicial officers on SIR</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over objections raised by West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress to the Election Commission imparting training to judicial officers deployed for claims verification in the SIR process.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/our-orders-are-as-clear-as-daylight-supreme-court-refuses-to-entertain-west-bengals-objection-to-training-module-for-judicial-officers-on-sir-3913722">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Canadian PM Mark Carney lands in Mumbai for four-day India visit</h2>.<p>Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Mumbai on Friday at the start of a four-day India visit.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/canadian-pm-mark-carney-lands-in-mumbai-for-four-day-india-visit-3914061">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TVK chief & actor Vijay's wife Sangeetha files for divorce, accuses him of having extramarital affair</h2>.<p>Actor and now-politician Vijay’s wife Sangeetha filed a petition for divorce in the Chengalpattu family court on Friday, reports ANI.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tvk-chief-actor-vijays-wife-sangeetha-files-for-divorce-accuses-him-of-having-extramarital-affair-3914141">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'High command should end confusion': D K Shivakumar loyalists make fresh pitch for leadership change in Karnataka</h2>.<p>The ongoing power tussle in the ruling Congress in Karnataka has intensified, with supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar gathering at a hotel to discuss strategies to see their leader's elevation to the top post in the State.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/high-command-should-end-confusion-d-k-shivakumar-loyalists-make-fresh-pitch-for-leadership-change-in-karnataka-3913659">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistan says in 'open war' with Afghanistan: What we know so far about the conflict</h2>.<p>Months of border skirmishes and escalating tensions along the Durand line pushed both Pakistan and Afghanistan closer to an open confrontation.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/asia/what-we-know-so-far-about-afghanistanpakistan-tensions-3913979-3913979">Read more</a></p>