DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal to resign as CM after 2 days; Gadkari says he was offered support for PM post

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 September 2024, 12:48 IST

Arvind Kejriwal to resign after 2 days, return as CM only after 'certificate of honesty' from people

After holding on to the post for the past six months while in custody, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that he will resign after two days and vowed to reclaim the chair only if people give him “certificate of honesty” in Assembly elections, which he wanted three months early. Read more

Gadkari says he was offered support for PM post, he declined

In a sensational disclosure, BJP leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari claimed that a political leader once offered him the post of Prime Minister, however, he declined the offer. Read more

Arvind Kejriwal resignation: A bold act of courage or move to revive his fading anti-corruption image?

Depending on where one stands on the political divide, Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement on resigning as Delhi Chief Minister will be seen as an act of valiance or as a tactical move to boost the declining aura of an anti-corruption hero enmeshed in a graft case Read more

'Self-centric megalomaniac': Suvendu claims Mamata referred to herself 76 times in 9-min-26-second speech to doctors

West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's speech at the protest site of the junior doctors in Kolkata was all about herself. Read more

Census to be conducted soon; no decision yet on caste census: Sources

The government has started preparations for conducting the decadal census, but a decision is yet to be taken on including a column on caste as part of the exercise, sources said on Sunday. Read more

Sexual relationship with woman's consent, if under fear, amounts to rape: Allahabad High Court

Sexual relationship even with the consent of a woman who is under fear or misconception would amount to rape, the Allahabad High Court has ruled. Read more

'Our faith is shaken': SC annoyed over false statements by advocates to secure remission

Expressing displeasure over the lawyers repeatedly making false statements before the court as well as in the petitions to secure premature release of the convicts, the Supreme Court said "our faith is shaken" when it comes across cases like this. Read more

Chinese wives attend 'sex appeal training camp' to discourage husbands from cheating: Report

Middle-aged wives in China have been participating in a 'sex appeal training camp' aimed at teaching women tactics of how to seduce their husbands to refrain them from cheating. Read more

'One nation, one election' to be implemented in current tenure of Modi govt: Sources

The BJP-led NDA government will implement 'one nation, one election' within its current tenure, sources said, exuding confidence that the reform measure would receive support across party lines. Read more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Maha Yuti seat-sharing to be finalised in 8-10 days: CM Eknath Shinde

Amid complexities in seat-sharing in the ruling Maha Yuti in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that a "respectable and inclusive formula" would emerge in 8 to 10 days' time. Read more

