DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal's wife alleges BJP govt wants to kill her husband in jail; PM Modi says country punishing Congress for its 'sins'

BJP govt wants to kill my husband in jail by denying him insulin: Kejriwal's wife at Ranchi rally
Jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Sunday accused the BJP-led central government of denying insulin to her husband alleging that it wants to kill him. She asserted that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc will fight against the 'dictatorship' of the BJP and win.
Country punishing Congress for its 'sins': PM Modi at Jalore rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is punishing the Congress for its 'sins' and the party that had once won 400 seats is unable to contest 300 seats in this Lok Sabha election.
Read more
Shashi Tharoor booked for 'false' campaign against Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha candidate Shashi Tharoor has been booked for allegedly carrying out a false campaign against union minister and rival candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar, police said here on Sunday.
Read more
BJP targeting me, Abhishek, we are not safe, says Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday alleged that the BJP is targeting her and her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and they do not feel safe.
Read more
BJP files complaint against Congress for 'assassinating' Kangana Ranaut's character
The Himachal Pradesh BJP Sunday filed a complaint against the Congress and the Hamirpur Youth Congress Club for allegedly portraying actor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, in a negative light by using pictures from her films.
Read more
'JNU has problem of freeloaders', says V-C Santishree Pandit; cites overstaying students, illegal guests
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has a problem of "freeloaders" -- both overstaying students and illegal guests -- and the administration is now tightening the noose on them, according to its Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.
Read more
Democracy will end if 'Modi-Shah sarkar' comes back to power, says Congress chief Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday claimed that if 'Modi-Shah sarkar' comes back to power, then the democracy will end in the country.
Read more
Won't abide by ECI notice to remove 'Hindu', 'Jai Bhavani' from party anthem, says Uddhav Thackeray
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said he has received a notice from the Election Commission of India (ECI) to remove the words 'Jai Bhavani' and 'Hindu' from his party's new anthem, but he won't abide by it.
Read more
If Congress and allies win, there will be riots, atrocities, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday charged the Congress-led opposition with being soft on terror and indifferent towards the uplift of deprived castes, and alleged that their return to power could cause 'riots, atrocities and poverty'.
Read more
From surge to silence: No militant killed in Srinagar in 16 months
After seeing a sudden surge in terror activities post 2019, the graph of the militancy has come down abruptly with no militant killed in Srinagar district in the last 16 months.
Read more