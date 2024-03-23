DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging arrest; K Kavitha's ED custody extended till March 26

Delhi court extends K Kavitha's ED custodial interrogation till March 26 in excise policy case
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday remanded BRS leader K Kavitha for further custodial interrogation of the Enforcement Directorate till March 26 in Delhi liquor policy scam case.
Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging arrest and trial court's remand order
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand order issued by the trial court on March 22, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.
Kerala government moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent to its bills
New Delhi: In an unusual move, the Kerala government has petitioned the Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to four bills passed by the state assembly.
Congress like well-established company with fluctuating market cap; BJP startup: Jairam Ramesh
New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh likened his party to a "well-established company" whose market capitalisation keeps fluctuating and asserted that it will stage a comeback.
BJP's biggest donor through electoral bonds made cash transfers to Congress before 2019 LS polls: Report
Megha Engineering, the company that has come under the national spotlight after it was revealed that it was the biggest donor to the BJP in terms of electoral bonds, had also made significant cash transfers to the Congress in 2019.
Income Tax department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case
New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.
IPL 2024: Focus on 'fit again' K L Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants face Rajasthan Royals
Jaipur: The focus will be on K L Rahul's form and fitness when he returns from a quadriceps injury to lead the Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.
Moscow shooting: Death toll rises to 115, says Investigative Committee
Moscow: The death toll from an attack near Moscow on Friday evening has risen to 115 people, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday.
