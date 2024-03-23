JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging arrest; K Kavitha's ED custody extended till March 26

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 23 March 2024, 12:32 IST

Follow Us

Delhi court extends K Kavitha's ED custodial interrogation till March 26 in excise policy case

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday remanded BRS leader K Kavitha for further custodial interrogation of the Enforcement Directorate till March 26 in Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Read more

Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging arrest and trial court's remand order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand order issued by the trial court on March 22, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

Read more

Kerala government moves Supreme Court against President Murmu for withholding assent to its bills

New Delhi: In an unusual move, the Kerala government has petitioned the Supreme Court against President Droupadi Murmu withholding assent to four bills passed by the state assembly.

Read more

Congress like well-established company with fluctuating market cap; BJP startup: Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh likened his party to a "well-established company" whose market capitalisation keeps fluctuating and asserted that it will stage a comeback.

Read more

BJP's biggest donor through electoral bonds made cash transfers to Congress before 2019 LS polls: Report

Megha Engineering, the company that has come under the national spotlight after it was revealed that it was the biggest donor to the BJP in terms of electoral bonds, had also made significant cash transfers to the Congress in 2019.

Read more

Income Tax department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Saturday conducted searches against AAP MLA Gulab Singh Yadav and some others in Delhi as part of a tax evasion investigation, official sources said.

Read more

IPL 2024: Focus on 'fit again' K L Rahul as Lucknow Super Giants face Rajasthan Royals

Jaipur: The focus will be on K L Rahul's form and fitness when he returns from a quadriceps injury to lead the Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals here on Sunday.

Read more

Moscow shooting: Death toll rises to 115, says Investigative Committee

Moscow: The death toll from an attack near Moscow on Friday evening has risen to 115 people, Russia's Investigative Committee said on Saturday.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 23 March 2024, 12:32 IST)
India NewsWorld newsSports NewsIndian Politics

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT