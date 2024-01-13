DH Evening Brief: Kharge set to be I.N.D.I.A bloc chairperson; Lai Ching-te wins Taiwan presidential election

Consensus on Kharge's appointment as chairperson of I.N.D.I.A bloc
A consensus emerged on the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointment as the chairperson of the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A on Saturday, sources said.
Ruling party's Lai Ching-te set to be Taiwan President as Oppn concedes defeat
Taiwan's ruling party candidate Lai Ching-te won the presidential election Saturday, with partial results showing he had taken 40.2 percent of ballots cast as his two opponents conceded defeat in front of supporters, AFP reported.
Japan's ANA turns back Boeing 737 flight due to cockpit window crack
A domestic flight of Japan's All Nippon Airways returned to its departure airport on Saturday after a crack was found on the cockpit window of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft midair, a spokesperson for the airline said.
Sprouting desire in BRS to change party name to TRS
After being trounced in the recent state assembly polls, there is a growing demand from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders and cadre to the high command to change its name to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
'Unacceptable': MEA takes 'serious note' of UK High Commissioner's visit to PoK
India has registered a strong protest with the UK over the visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) by its High Commissioner to Islamabad along with another British official.
Day before start of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress says will highlight 'anyay kaal' of Modi's 10 years
A day before the start of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur, the Congress on Saturday said it was an ideological yatra and not an electoral one, and asserted that it was being taken out against the 'anyay kaal' of 10 years of the Narendra Modi govt.
Political row erupts over 'assault' on monks in West Bengal's Purulia
A purported video of three monks being attacked by a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia over suspicion that they were “kidnappers in disguise” has triggered a political row, with opposition BJP alleging collapse of law and order in the state.
Ayodhya to have world's first seven star 'only vegetarian' hotel
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while speaking at an event organised by a local media outlet, said that a proposal to build a seven star hotel serving only vegetarian food had been received.
'No water, no loo': Radhika Apte, others locked in airport's aerobridge for hours
Actor Radhika Apte on Saturday claimed she and other passengers at an airport were locked in the aerobridge for hours after her flight was delayed.
Suchana Seth's estranged husband meets Goa cops to record statement in son's murder case
The estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the AI start up CEO accused of killing her four-year-old child, on Saturday appeared before Calangute police in Goa as part of the probe, an official said. Seth allegedly smothered her son to death in a service apartment in Candolim in north Goa, packed his corpse in a bag and hailed a taxi to go back to Bengaluru but was arrested mid-way on January 8 in Chitradurga in Karnataka, as per police.