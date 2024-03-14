DH Evening Brief | Kovind-led panel bats for 'One Nation, One Election'; two new ECs appointed by committee headed by PM

The Ram Nath Kovind-led panel appointed to explore the possibility of 'One Nation, One Election' on Thursday recommended amendments to the Constitution to enable holding simultaneous polls in the country.
Retired bureaucrats Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Gyanesh Kumar were on Thursday chosen as Election Commissioners by a selection committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
US short-seller Hindenburg Research's damning report against the Adani group was not just to destabilise the apples-to-airport conglomerate but to also politically defame India's governance practices, said Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group.
Three former High Court chief justices and one former state election commissioner were among those who objected to the idea of 'one nation, one election' during the consultations by a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind.
Government on Thursday said it has taken action to block 18 OTT platforms and social media accounts associated with them for publishing obscene, vulgar and in some instances pornographic content.
From exploring work from home (WFH) option and shifting to a place with better water facilities and taking bath on alternate days--citizens of India's tech capital are trying every possible thing to deal with an unprecedented water crisis that has gripped the city.
Arvind Kejriwal slammed the BJP-led Centre on Thursday over the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), saying an unimaginable number of people will come to India with the doors opening for minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
India's ranking on the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI) improved by one position in 2022 to 134 out of 193 countries ranked compared to 135 out of 191 countries in 2021.
The license will allow Paytm's customers to continue using its app for payments through UPI, after its banking arm Paytm Payments Bank, ceases operations by March 15.
Indian digital payments firm Paytm plans to cut close to 20 per cent of staff at its banking unit amid uncertainty over the unit's future due to a looming central bank deadline for it to halt most operations, two sources said.
Domestic heavyweights Mumbai ended their eight-year barren run to lift a record-extending 42nd Ranji Trophy title on Thursday, beating a resolute Vidarbha by 169 runs on the fifth and final day of a thoroughly engrossing summit clash.
