Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Lecturer, part of paper-setting committee, held over NEET-UG paper leak; CJI issues clarification over ‘cockroaches’ remark

Here are the tops stories this evening.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 13:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 May 2026, 13:32 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us