<h2>Biology lecturer, part of NTA's paper-setting committee for NEET-UG, arrested<br></h2>.<p>The questioning of alleged kingpin PV Kulkarni, a Chemistry lecturer, and Manisha Waghmare, who were arrested earlier, had led the CBI to Mandhare’s alleged involvement in the paper leak.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/biology-lecturer-part-of-ntas-paper-setting-committee-for-neet-ug-arrested-4005261">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Totally baseless': CJI issues clarification over ‘cockroaches’ remark, says comments aimed at holders of fake degrees</h2>.<p>The Chief Justice clarified that his comments were specifically aimed at people who had entered professions using 'fake and bogus degrees,' and not at the country’s youth.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/totally-baseless-cji-issues-clarification-over-cockroaches-remark-says-comments-aimed-at-holders-of-fake-degrees-4005287">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Haven't forgotten TMC's torture, will launch probe: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari targets Abhishek Banerjee<br></h2>.<p>While addressing a BJP workers' rally in Falta, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari alleged that people of Diamond Harbour haven't able to exercise their voting right for decade under the leadership of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/wb-cm-targets-abhishek-banerjee-alleges-diamond-harbour-people-denied-voting-rights-for-decade-4005392">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Unable to pay rent, Gujarat man 'allows' landlord, aide to rape wife, daughter multiple times</h2>.<p>The 55-year old landlord along with a relative of his allegedly raped his tenant's wife and daughter multiple times after getting "consent" from the husband.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/unable-to-pay-rent-gujarat-man-allows-landlord-aide-to-rape-wife-daughter-multiple-times-4005281">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Today India wants the best, the fastest: PM Modi to diaspora in Netherlands</h2>.<p>He also said that India is dreaming big and its youth aspires to reach the sky.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/there-are-unlimited-aspirations-in-india-efforts-becoming-limitless-pm-modi-to-diaspora-in-the-netherlands-4005276">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lucknow University teacher detained for offering to leak exam paper to female student in exchange for ‘favours’; audio leaked</h2>.<p>During the alleged call, the teacher also tried to exert pressure on the girl into meeting him and promised her ‘academic benefits’, even as the girl expressed her inability to comply with his demands.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/lucknow-university-teacher-detained-for-allegedly-offering-to-leak-exam-paper-to-a-female-student-in-exchange-for-favours-audio-leaked-4005342">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra travels by Namma Metro, backs PM Modi's call for fuel conservation<br></h2>.<p>Speaking to reporters during his transit, Vijayendra emphasised that leaders must lead by example.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/karnataka-bjp-chief-b-y-vijayendra-travels-by-namma-metro-backs-pm-modis-call-for-fuel-conservation-4005396">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Senior SP leader Azam Khan gets two-year jail term in ‘polish shoes’ remark case</h2>.<p>Khan, while speaking at a road show in the district, had remarked that ‘’these (DM and the likes) are mere hirelings ... .don't be afraid of them ... .after the elections I will make them polish shoes’’.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/senior-sp-leader-azam-khan-gets-two-year-jail-term-in-polish-shoes-remark-case-4005395">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hamas official says military chief has died after Israel says it targeted him</h2>.<p>A senior Hamas official told Reuters on Saturday that the chief of the group's military wing had died, a day after Israel said that it had carried out airstrikes targeting him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/rest-of-world/hamas-official-says-military-chief-has-died-after-israel-says-it-targeted-him-4005284">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu CM recommends portfolios, Guv approves; Vijay to handle general administration, police<br></h2>.<p>Vijay will handle public, general administration, police, women and youth welfare, welfare of children, aged, differently abled persons, municipal administration and urban and water supply.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-cm-recommends-portfolios-guv-approves-vijay-to-handle-general-administration-police-4005356">Read more</a></p>