DH Evening Brief: Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454-2 majority; MEA issues advisories for Indians in Canada

In a historic move, the Lok Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill on Wednesday with 454 votes in favour of it. Only two votes were against the bill.
India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Canada and those contemplating to travel there to exercise utmost caution in view of anti-India activities in some parts of that country.
Keeping in line with the party's changed positioning on caste, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a quota within a quota for OBC women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies while demanding the immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to re-examine its 1998 judgment granting MPs and MLAs immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in Parliament or state legislatures.
A Delhi court acquitted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the Sultanpuri area incident during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on Wednesday.
Read more
A day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the killing of a prominent Sikh separatist leader, the Canadian media reported that Ottawa’s Five Eye allies were not keen on taking sides though they have said that the claims should be thoroughly probed.
Putting the onus on Pakistan to take tangible measures for peace, National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said talks and terror can’t go together.
Edtech firm BYJU'S Founding Partner and India operations CEO Mrinal Mohit has resigned 'for personal reasons', the company said on Wednesday.
WhatsApp said on Wednesday that it will offer credit card payments and services from rival digital payment providers within its app in India, the latest bet by the Meta-owned service to boost commerce offerings in its biggest market.
France's TotalEnergies SE will invest $300 million in a new joint venture with Adani Group for renewable energy project, the Indian conglomerate said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed New York, Dallas and Florida as the three venues for the USA-leg of the ICC Men's World Cup 2024.