Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454-2 majority; MEA issues advisories for Indians in Canada

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 20 September 2023, 15:16 IST

Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454-2 majority

Lok Sabha passes Women's Reservation Bill with 454-2 majority

In a historic move, the Lok Sabha passed the Women's Reservation Bill on Wednesday with 454 votes in favour of it. Only two votes were against the bill.

Read more

'Exercise utmost caution': MEA warns Indians in Canada of 'hate-crimes'

'Exercise utmost caution': MEA warns Indians in Canada of 'hate-crimes'

India on Wednesday advised its nationals in Canada and those contemplating to travel there to exercise utmost caution in view of anti-India activities in some parts of that country.

Read more

Demand immediate implementation of women reservation bill with quota for SCs, STs, OBCs: Sonia Gandhi

Demand immediate implementation of women reservation bill with quota for SCs, STs, OBCs: Sonia Gandhi

Keeping in line with the party's changed positioning on caste, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday batted for a quota within a quota for OBC women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies while demanding the immediate implementation of the women's reservation bill.

Read more

SC to re-examine verdict on MPs' immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make speech, vote in Parliament

SC to re-examine verdict on MPs' immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make speech, vote in Parliament

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to re-examine its 1998 judgment granting MPs and MLAs immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in Parliament or state legislatures.

Read more

1984 riots: Delhi court acquits Congress's Sajjan Kumar over alleged killing of three Sikhs in Sultanpuri

1984 riots: Delhi court acquits Congress's Sajjan Kumar over alleged killing of three Sikhs in Sultanpuri

A Delhi court acquitted Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the Sultanpuri area incident during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, on Wednesday.

Read more

Canada's allies not keen on taking sides in row with India over killing of Khalistani leader

Canada's allies not keen on taking sides in row with India over killing of Khalistani leader

A day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged India’s involvement in the killing of a prominent Sikh separatist leader, the Canadian media reported that Ottawa’s Five Eye allies were not keen on taking sides though they have said that the claims should be thoroughly probed.

Read more

Talks and terror can’t go together: Omar Abdullah on recent attacks

Talks and terror can't go together: Omar Abdullah on recent attacks

Putting the onus on Pakistan to take tangible measures for peace, National Conference leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said talks and terror can’t go together.

Read more

BYJU'S India CEO Mrinal Mohit quits, Arjun Mohan takes over charge

BYJU'S India CEO Mrinal Mohit quits, Arjun Mohan takes over charge

Edtech firm BYJU'S Founding Partner and India operations CEO Mrinal Mohit has resigned 'for personal reasons', the company said on Wednesday.

Read more

WhatsApp adds rival in-app payment options amid India commerce push

WhatsApp adds rival in-app payment options amid India commerce push

WhatsApp said on Wednesday that it will offer credit card payments and services from rival digital payment providers within its app in India, the latest bet by the Meta-owned service to boost commerce offerings in its biggest market.

Read more

France's Total to invest $300 million in JV with Adani Group

France's Total to invest $300 million in JV with Adani Group

France's TotalEnergies SE will invest $300 million in a new joint venture with Adani Group for renewable energy project, the Indian conglomerate said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Read more

ICC confirms New York, Dallas, Florida as US venues for T20 WC 2024

ICC confirms New York, Dallas, Florida as US venues for T20 WC 2024

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday confirmed New York, Dallas and Florida as the three venues for the USA-leg of the ICC Men's World Cup 2024.

Read more

(Published 20 September 2023, 15:16 IST)

