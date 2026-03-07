<h2>LPG price hike amid West Asia conflict | Domestic, commercial cylinders to get costlier: All you need to know</h2>.<p>The price of domestic LPG was hiked by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders will cost Rs 114.5 more amid rising energy costs due to the West Asia conflict.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lpg-price-hike-amid-west-asia-conflict-domestic-commercial-cylinders-to-get-costlier-all-you-need-to-know-3922832">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump says Iran will be 'hit very hard' on Saturday</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump took to Truth Social and said that Iran will be 'hit very hard' on Saturday and threatened to expand strikes.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-uali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-doha-attack-iran-missile-drone-attacks-lebanon-under-attack-3-3921991">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar likely to get new CM by April</h2>.<p>Nitish Kumar has no immediate plans to quit as the Chief Minister of Bihar even if he is elected as a Rajya Sabha member on March 16. Ruling party sources here have confirmed that the State will get a new Chief Minister by April 5 or 6, the day hen the NDA convenes its Legislature Party meeting and elect its leader.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/bihar-likely-to-get-new-cm-by-april-3923264">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu: Woman kills puppies by smashing them on wall after dispute with neighbour</h2>.<p>A 28-year-old woman was reportedly arrested after she killed two stray puppies after a dispute with her neighbour in Kambarasampettai near Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Police also arrested the neighbour for allegedly injuring the woman’s three-year-old son during the altercation, according to reports.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-woman-kills-puppies-by-smashing-them-on-wall-after-dispute-with-neighbour-3923168">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru woman dies by suicide after fight with husband over '3-day-old sambar'</h2>.<p>A 27-year-old Bengaluru woman reportedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide after an argument with her husband over serving three-day-old sambar.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-woman-dies-by-suicide-after-fight-with-husband-over-3-day-old-sambar-3923182">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Iran has apologised, surrendered to neighbours’: Donald Trump</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump said on Saturday Iran has apologized and surrendered to its West Asia neighbors, and promised that it will not shoot at them anymore.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/iran-has-apologised-surrendered-to-neighbours-donald-trump-3923263">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India secured 'best trade deal' with US among competitors: Piyush Goyal</h2>.<p>India has secured the best trade deal with the US compared to its competing nations, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday, noting that the two countries share a "very powerful" relationship.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-secured-best-trade-deal-with-us-among-competitors-piyush-goyal-3923217">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will present two more budgets if High Command gives opportunity': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said he can continue and present two more budgets if the High Command gives him the opportunity. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-present-two-more-budgets-if-high-command-gives-opportunity-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-3923083">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Why US 'permitted' India to buy Russian oil amid West Asia conflict?</h2>.<p>A day after "permitting" India to buy Russian oil amid the raging US-Israel and Iran conflict, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent explained why the Trump govt took the decision.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/why-us-permitted-india-to-buy-russian-oil-amid-west-asia-conflict-3922899">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Not in the spotlight, yet indispensable: Why Axar Patel is India’s silent match-winner</h2>.<p>Very often in cricket, in fact team sports in general, you’ll come across players and coaches using the phrase “I don’t believe in statistics”. And there’s plenty of truth to it. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/understated-yet-effective-axar-patels-two-moments-of-magic-on-the-field-3922455">Read more</a></p>