india

DH Evening Brief: LS expels Mahua Moitra; RBI keeps interest rates unchanged

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 08 December 2023, 12:44 IST

LS expels Mahua Moitra; TMC leader equates action with 'hanging by a kangaroo court'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled on Friday from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest. Read more

RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, raises GDP growth forecast to 7%

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday expectedly left its key lending rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time and predicted faster growth in the world's fastest-growing major economy amid an uncertain outlook on inflation ahead of elections. Read more

It's Modi's guarantee that every penny 'looted' from people will have to be returned: PM

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the opposition on the issue of corruption, asserting it is 'Modi's guarantee' that they will have to return every penny 'looted' from people. Read more

Funds for 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme: SC notice to L-G office on Delhi govt's plea

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Delhi lieutenant governor's office and others on a plea filed by the AAP government seeking release of funds for its 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme providing free treatment to accident victims. Read more

RBI is cautious, and rightly so

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The decision is in line with market expectations. Read more

Northern states represent 'gaumudra' and not 'gaumutra': Telangana Guv Tamilisai

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said northern states represent 'gaumudra' (sacred symbol of cow) and not 'gaumutra' (cow urine), comments coming in the backdrop of a controversial statement made by a DMK Lok Sabha member in Parliament. Read more

Six dead as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

At least six persons died and eight sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said. Read more

'Highly objectionable': SC on Calcutta HC's suggestion to adolescent girls to control sexual urges

The Supreme Court on Friday said that judges should avoid to "preach and express personal views" in dealing with cases as it found the Calcutta High Court's suggestions that every female adolescent should "control sexual urge/urges" and "protect her right to integrity of her body" as prima facie "highly objectionable". Read more

Exorbitant dowry: Woman medico mentions fiance's name in suicide note

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

A government post graduate doctor, who was arrested here for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman colleague, had demanded one and a half kilos of gold and acres of land as dowry from her, according to police. Read more

(Published 08 December 2023, 12:44 IST)
