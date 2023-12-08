DH Evening Brief: LS expels Mahua Moitra; RBI keeps interest rates unchanged

LS expels Mahua Moitra; TMC leader equates action with 'hanging by a kangaroo court'
Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled on Friday from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the report of its Ethics Committee that held her guilty of accepting gifts and illegal gratification from a businessman to further his interest. Read more
RBI keeps interest rates unchanged, raises GDP growth forecast to 7%
The Reserve Bank of India on Friday expectedly left its key lending rates unchanged for the fifth consecutive time and predicted faster growth in the world's fastest-growing major economy amid an uncertain outlook on inflation ahead of elections. Read more
It's Modi's guarantee that every penny 'looted' from people will have to be returned: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a swipe at the opposition on the issue of corruption, asserting it is 'Modi's guarantee' that they will have to return every penny 'looted' from people. Read more
Funds for 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme: SC notice to L-G office on Delhi govt's plea
The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from Delhi lieutenant governor's office and others on a plea filed by the AAP government seeking release of funds for its 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme providing free treatment to accident victims. Read more
RBI is cautious, and rightly so
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. The decision is in line with market expectations. Read more
Northern states represent 'gaumudra' and not 'gaumutra': Telangana Guv Tamilisai
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said northern states represent 'gaumudra' (sacred symbol of cow) and not 'gaumutra' (cow urine), comments coming in the backdrop of a controversial statement made by a DMK Lok Sabha member in Parliament. Read more
Six dead as fire breaks out at candle manufacturing unit near Pune
At least six persons died and eight sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a sparkling candle manufacturing unit in Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district on Friday, an official said. Read more
'Highly objectionable': SC on Calcutta HC's suggestion to adolescent girls to control sexual urges
The Supreme Court on Friday said that judges should avoid to "preach and express personal views" in dealing with cases as it found the Calcutta High Court's suggestions that every female adolescent should "control sexual urge/urges" and "protect her right to integrity of her body" as prima facie "highly objectionable". Read more
Exorbitant dowry: Woman medico mentions fiance's name in suicide note
A government post graduate doctor, who was arrested here for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman colleague, had demanded one and a half kilos of gold and acres of land as dowry from her, according to police. Read more