india

DH Evening Brief: LS Speaker defends decision to suspend 13 MPs; Cong announces ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 16 December 2023, 14:15 IST

High-level inquiry committee constituted: LS Speaker Om Birla writes to all MPs post Parliament security breach

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday wrote to MPs seeking cooperation to run the House after the suspension of Opposition MPs following the security breach uproar in Parliament. Read more

Cong announces ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding on the lines of Gandhiji's ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ ahead of LS polls

Congress is taking the crowdfunding route to fill its depleted coffers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May, in what the party said is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ for raising funds for the non-cooperation movement. Read more

Kerala Governor-SFI row: Khan takes on students' union, says he will stay at university campus

Days after activists of the SFI allegedly attacked him, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday decided to stay at the Calicut University campus in an apparent bid to take on the pro-Left student union. Read more

Parliament security breach case: Delhi court sends accused Mahesh Kumawat to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mahesh Kumawat, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to police custody for seven days. Read more

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passes away

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power in the US-allied Gulf oil producer. Read more

Intelligence suggests 250 militants present at launchpads across border, J&K security on alert: BSF

About 250 to 300 militants are present at launchpads across the border 'waiting to infiltrate' Jammu and Kashmir, a top BSF officer said on Saturday. Read more

AAP appoints Raghav Chadha party leader in Rajya Sabha

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of Sanjay Singh, sources said. Read more

Putin to run for President as independent candidate

Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, the state-backed RIA news agency cited two senior pro-Kremlin lawmakers as saying on Saturday. Read more

Bengaluru techies, follow traffic rules or your firm will be notified about your violations

A Bengaluru traffic police on duty.

Credit: DH File Photo

Think twice before you jump traffic signals or exceed speed limits on the roads, because if you techies are caught violating any of the traffic rules, the Bengaluru Traffic Police will directly notify about it to your company. Read more

(Published 16 December 2023, 14:15 IST)
