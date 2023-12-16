DH Evening Brief: LS Speaker defends decision to suspend 13 MPs; Cong announces ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding

High-level inquiry committee constituted: LS Speaker Om Birla writes to all MPs post Parliament security breach
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday wrote to MPs seeking cooperation to run the House after the suspension of Opposition MPs following the security breach uproar in Parliament. Read more
Cong announces ‘Donate for Desh’ crowdfunding on the lines of Gandhiji's ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ ahead of LS polls
Congress is taking the crowdfunding route to fill its depleted coffers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in April-May, in what the party said is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ‘Tilak Swaraj Fund’ for raising funds for the non-cooperation movement. Read more
Kerala Governor-SFI row: Khan takes on students' union, says he will stay at university campus
Days after activists of the SFI allegedly attacked him, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday decided to stay at the Calicut University campus in an apparent bid to take on the pro-Left student union. Read more
Parliament security breach case: Delhi court sends accused Mahesh Kumawat to 7-day police custody
A Delhi court on Saturday sent Mahesh Kumawat, arrested in the Parliament security breach case, to police custody for seven days. Read more
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passes away
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Saturday, aged 86, according to the royal court, just over three years after assuming power in the US-allied Gulf oil producer. Read more
Intelligence suggests 250 militants present at launchpads across border, J&K security on alert: BSF
About 250 to 300 militants are present at launchpads across the border 'waiting to infiltrate' Jammu and Kashmir, a top BSF officer said on Saturday. Read more
AAP appoints Raghav Chadha party leader in Rajya Sabha
The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of Sanjay Singh, sources said. Read more
Putin to run for President as independent candidate
Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate with a wide support base but not on a party ticket, the state-backed RIA news agency cited two senior pro-Kremlin lawmakers as saying on Saturday. Read more
Bengaluru techies, follow traffic rules or your firm will be notified about your violations
A Bengaluru traffic police on duty.
Credit: DH File Photo
Think twice before you jump traffic signals or exceed speed limits on the roads, because if you techies are caught violating any of the traffic rules, the Bengaluru Traffic Police will directly notify about it to your company. Read more