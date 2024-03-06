DH Evening Brief: Madras HC dismisses petitions against Udhayanidhi in 'Santan Dharma' row; CBI yet to get custody of Shajahan Sheikh

'Sanatan Dharma' row: Madras High Court dismisses petitions against Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK leaders
In a reprieve to the DMK, the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to issue quo warranto against two ministers, Udhayanidhi Stalin and P K Sekarbabu, and Nilgiris MP A Raja in connection with their participation in a conference that called for annihilation of Sanatan Dharma.
Court's deadline over, CBI yet to get custody of Shajahan Sheikh from CID
A team of CBI officials on Wednesday evening reached the CID headquarters to take custody of Sandeshkhali ED official attack case accused Shajahan Sheikh, after a fresh directive by the Calcutta High Court this morning. However, he was not handed over by the CID despite the Calcutta High Court setting a deadline of 4.15 pm.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates India's first underwater metro line in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kolkata Metro's Esplanade-Howrah Maidan section, which passes below the mighty Hooghly river through the country's first underwater transportation tunnel.
Tipra Motha to join BJP-led govt in Tripura days after signing tripartite pact
The Tipra Motha, the main opposition party of Tripura, will join the BJP-led government before the Lok Sabha elections, a senior leader of the saffron party said on Wednesday. The Tipra Motha has 13 MLAs in the 60-member assembly and is likely to get two berths, the leader said.
Delhi High Court sets aside indefinite suspension of 7 BJP MLAs from Assembly
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday set aside the suspension of seven BJP MLAs from the Legislative Assembly for interrupting Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's address at the start of the Budget session.
PM Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled. BJP sources said the women became emotional while narrating their ordeal to the PM who heard them patiently "like a father figure".
Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on bomber
On its official X (formerly twitter) handle, the NIA posted a picture of the suspected bomber wearing a cap, mask and glasses while entering the cafe. The agency shared phone numbers and emails where people can send information about the unidentified person, who has emerged as a prime suspect.
India's GDP to grow at 6.8% in FY'25, economy set to double to $7 trillion by 2031: Crisil Ratings
In its India Outlook report, Crisil said the Indian economy will take support from domestic structural reforms and cyclical levers and can retain -- perhaps even improve -- its growth prospects to become the third largest economy by 2031.
Donald Trump vs Joe Biden likely as Nikki Haley to end US presidential campaign
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with her plans, ensuring that Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination and once again face Democratic President Joe Biden in November's election.
Taiwan minister apologises after racist remarks on Indian migrants workers trigger row
Taiwan’s Labour Minister Hsu Ming-chun has apologised for her inappropriate comments on her government's plans to recruit Indian migrant workers from a particular region which drew sharp criticism for being “racist”.
India vs England 5th Test preview: In picturesque Dharamsala, Rohit Sharma's men seek to sign off on a high
The 3-1 series score-line against England may not exactly portray the true quality of the contest that has been on show over the last one and half months but the visitors may truly fancy their chances of narrowing the gap in conditions that are closer home.