Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Mahua Moitra, Oppn members storm out of LS Ethics panel meet; Kejriwal skips ED summons in excise policy case

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 02 November 2023, 14:03 IST

Unethical, personal questions asked: Mahua Moitra, Oppn members storm out of LS Ethics panel meet

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee meeting probing allegations against Mahua Moitra witnessed high drama on Thursday as Opposition MPs, along with the Trinamool Congress lawmaker, storming out of it, accusing panel chairperson Vinod Sonkar of asking her personal questions. Read more

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in excise policy case, says notice sent at 'behest of BJP'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday did not appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the excise policy case and demanded the withdrawal of the summons, which he described as “motivated”, “issued for extraneous considerations” “vague", “unsustainable in law” and “issued at the behest” of the ruling BJP. Read more

Ahead of polls, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra's sons summoned by ED in paper leak case

Tightening its noose around Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra and his family, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned his two sons for questioning in Delhi in a case related to an alleged exam paper leak. Read more

Maharashtra ministers meet Manoj Jarange, say debate on Maratha quota on Dec 8

Four Maharashtra ministers met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Thursday and requested him to end his 9-day-old fast. Read more

Naxals kill villager in Chhattisgarh, warn election officials not to visit polling booths

Naxalites have killed a 40-year-old man in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, accusing him of being a police informer, and warned election officials not to visit polling booths to conduct voting on November 7, an official said on Thursday. Read more

Shinde-Fadnavis government caught in quagmire

This is one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coup that didn’t go well. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis may have been better off in the Opposition, given the way politics in Maharashtra has played out ever since his party brought down the Uddhav Thackeray government in July 2022. Read more

Kamal Nath-Digvijaya bonhomie like Jai & Veeru's; Chouhan Gabbar Singh: 'Sholay' jibes add spice to MP polls

Credit: PTI Photo 

Popular characters from the 1975 Hindi blockbuster ‘Sholay’ have entered the political discourse ahead of the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections. Read more

Bengluru logs highest number of deaths due to speeding in 2022

Bengaluru recorded the highest number of deaths in 2022 due to speeding of vehicles among cities with a population of over a million in the country. Read more

England cricketers resort to inhalers for tackling alarming pollution in India

England cricketers have resorted to a sporadic use of inhalers to deal with high-pollution levels in major Indian cities over the course of their dismal World Cup campaign. Read more

(Published 02 November 2023, 14:03 IST)
