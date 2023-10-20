JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Mahua Moitra's lawyer withdraws from defamation case; Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 13:12 IST

Follow Us

'Cash-for-query' row: Mahua Moitra's lawyer withdraws from defamation case after Delhi HC said he played 'mediator'

[object Object]

The Delhi High Court on Friday deferred hearing on a plea for injunction filed by TMC MP Mahua Moitra against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and advocate Jai Ananat Dehadrai to October 31. Read more

Canada withdraws its 41 diplomats from India, vows to continue to probe killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar

[object Object]

Ottawa has withdrawn 41 of Canada’s 62 diplomats and consular officials from India, complying with New Delhi’s deadline that would have expired Friday. Read more

Pinarayi terms Deve Gowda's remark on concurrence for BJP alliance as 'absurd' and 'baseless'

[object Object]

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed Janata Dal(S) leader H D Deve Gowda's statement that Vijayan gave "full concurrence" to JD(S)'s decision to join the NDA as "baseless" and "absurd". He also said that Gowda should show the "political decency" to correct his statement. Read more

No relief for AAP's Sanjay Singh as Delhi HC dismisses his plea against arrest in money laundering case

[object Object]

The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to interfere with the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh as well as his subsequent remand in Enforcement Directorate's custody in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped excise policy of the city government. Read more

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni splits from partner after his sexist TV comments

[object Object]

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she had separated from her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, who has drawn criticism in recent weeks for sexist comments made on and off air. Read more

Israel pummels Gaza district, evacuates border town as invasion looms

[object Object]

Israel levelled a northern Gaza district after giving families still there a half-hour warning to escape on Friday, and ordered the evacuation of the biggest Israeli town near Lebanon, as it made clear that a command to invade Gaza was expected soon. Read more

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra shares a cryptic post, says 'We have separated'

[object Object]

Businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra stirred a controversy by sharing a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter) which read "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period." Read more

ICC World Cup: Australia bludgeon 367, powered by record-breaking Warner and Marsh

[object Object]

Australia took their World Cup campaign – and Pakistan – by the scruff of the neck at the Chinnaswamy stadium by piling up 367/9, powered by a record first-wicket stand and hundreds by both openers. Read more

'People intelligent enough to differentiate between car & road roller’: SC junks plea of BRS on party symbol

[object Object]

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to consider a plea by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) seeking direction to Election Commission not to grant car-like symbols from its free symbols in the Assembly election scheduled in Telangana. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 October 2023, 13:12 IST)
India NewsWorld newsSports NewsIndian Politics

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT