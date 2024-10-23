Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Maintaining peace on India-China border a priority, Modi tells Xi; SC pulls up Centre as Delhi air quality worsens

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 13:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Supreme Court pulls up Centre over 'toothless' environment laws as Delhi air quality worsens

The Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for making the environment protection law “toothless”, and said the provision under the CAQM Act which deals with penalty for stubble burning was not being implemented.

Read more

'India supports dialogue & diplomacy, not war': PM Modi at BRICS Summit

India supports dialogue and diplomacy and not war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BRICS Summit.

Read more

Lok Sabha bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, marking her electoral debut.

Read more

After tunnel attack, J&K L-G directs police to conduct security audit of infra projects in Kashmir

In the backdrop of recent terror attack at a key tunnel construction site in Gagangir in central Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed police to conduct a comprehensive security audit of all infra projects.

Read more

Bengaluru building collapse: Police arrest building owner's son

Hennur police arrested the co-owner and took into custody the contractor of the multistoried building that collapsed on Tuesday, killing five people and injuring dozens.

Read more

'Time constraint': CJI-led bench in SC defers hearing on plea to criminalise marital rape

The Supreme Court deferred its hearing on a plea to strike down exception to husbands from penal provision of marital rape as CJI D Y Chandrachud said it would not be possible to conclude the hearing before his date of retirement.

Read more

Hussainabad to become district if BJP wins, to be named after Lord Ram or Krishna, says Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Hussainabad sub-division will be made a district if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand and it will be named after Lord Ram or Krishna.

Read more

Rishabh Pant overtakes Virat Kohli in Test rankings, reaches 6th spot

Rishabh Pant overtook his superstar India team-mate Virat Kohli to reach the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters.

Read more

Germany bets on India to reduce reliance on China

Chancellor Olaf Scholz leads a high-level delegation to New Delhi this week, betting that greater access to the vast Indian market can reduce Germany's reliance on Beijing


Read more 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2024, 13:25 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us