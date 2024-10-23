DH Evening Brief | Maintaining peace on India-China border a priority, Modi tells Xi; SC pulls up Centre as Delhi air quality worsens

Supreme Court pulls up Centre over 'toothless' environment laws as Delhi air quality worsens
The Supreme Court pulled up the Centre for making the environment protection law “toothless”, and said the provision under the CAQM Act which deals with penalty for stubble burning was not being implemented.
'India supports dialogue & diplomacy, not war': PM Modi at BRICS Summit
India supports dialogue and diplomacy and not war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the BRICS Summit.
Lok Sabha bypolls: Priyanka Gandhi files nomination from Wayanad
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls, marking her electoral debut.
After tunnel attack, J&K L-G directs police to conduct security audit of infra projects in Kashmir
In the backdrop of recent terror attack at a key tunnel construction site in Gagangir in central Ganderbal district, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday directed police to conduct a comprehensive security audit of all infra projects.
Bengaluru building collapse: Police arrest building owner's son
Hennur police arrested the co-owner and took into custody the contractor of the multistoried building that collapsed on Tuesday, killing five people and injuring dozens.
'Time constraint': CJI-led bench in SC defers hearing on plea to criminalise marital rape
The Supreme Court deferred its hearing on a plea to strike down exception to husbands from penal provision of marital rape as CJI D Y Chandrachud said it would not be possible to conclude the hearing before his date of retirement.
Hussainabad to become district if BJP wins, to be named after Lord Ram or Krishna, says Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Hussainabad sub-division will be made a district if the BJP comes to power in Jharkhand and it will be named after Lord Ram or Krishna.
Rishabh Pant overtakes Virat Kohli in Test rankings, reaches 6th spot
Rishabh Pant overtook his superstar India team-mate Virat Kohli to reach the sixth spot in the ICC Test rankings for batters.
Germany bets on India to reduce reliance on China
Chancellor Olaf Scholz leads a high-level delegation to New Delhi this week, betting that greater access to the vast Indian market can reduce Germany's reliance on Beijing
Published 23 October 2024, 13:25 IST