<h2>Majority consensus reached on Iran's next supreme leader</h2>.<p>The clerical body that will choose Iran's next supreme leader, succeeding the slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has more or less reached a majority consensus, Assembly of Experts member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/majority-consensus-reached-on-irans-next-supreme-leader-3924033">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Live Updates | Heavyweights face-off to clinch title<br></h2>.<p>It is the T20 World Cup 2026 final as India eye history by becoming the first team to defend their title, while New Zealand enter into the match hoping to break their championship jinx at the Narendra Modi Stadium.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-new-zealand-live-score-updates-t20-world-cup-final-ind-nz-narendra-modi-stadium-ahmedabad-suryakumar-yadav-mitchell-santner-3924095">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Parliament's Budget session to resume on March 9; Opposition to move resolution for Om Birla's removal</h2>.<p>The government is likely to pilot the Electricity Amendment Bill in the remainder of the budget session, besides taking up other pending legislative business.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliaments-budget-session-to-resume-on-march-9-opposition-to-move-resolution-for-om-birlas-removal-3924119">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Funding gap widens: Karnataka bleeds money as Centre's share for welfare schemes lags</h2>.<p>ASHA workers receive Rs 8,000 per month, comprising Rs 2,000 under the National Health Mission and Rs 6,000 from the state.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/funding-gap-widens-karnataka-bleeds-money-as-centres-share-for-welfare-schemes-lags-3923671">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US-Israeli strikes grow as fuel depots burn in Tehran</h2>.<p>US and Israeli forces expanded their bombardment of Iran late Saturday, including with strikes on fuel depots near Tehran, as Iran's de facto leader vowed to continue retaliatory strikes and to make the nation's enemies "pay the price" for attacking it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/us-israeli-strikes-grow-as-fuel-depots-burn-in-tehran-3923887">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka: Class 9 student attacks sleeping students in Ballari hostel; one dead</h2>.<p>In an unsettling incident, a class 9 student allegedly went on a rampage in a hostel in Karnataka's Ballari on Saturday. As per ANI report, the boy attacked "anyone he could find", at a Gurukul residential school while everyone was asleep.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-class-9-student-attacks-sleeping-students-in-ballari-hostel-one-dead-3923950">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Long hours, toilet access big concerns for women police officers in Bengaluru</h2>.<p>For instance, women hesitate to make use of the menstrual leave policy because they are uncomfortable talking about menstruation to male superiors.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/long-hours-toilet-access-big-concerns-for-women-police-officers-in-bengaluru-3923716">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kashmir’s political experiments fade, dynasties remain central as next gen steps in<br></h2>.<p>Nearly one and a half years after the October 2024 Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir’s politics continues to revolve around familiar names — the Abdullahs and the Muftis.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/kashmirs-political-experiments-fade-dynasties-remain-central-as-next-gen-steps-in-3923956">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US getting rid of a major 'cancer', operation to continue for little while in Iran: Donald Trump<br></h2>.<p>The US President was aboard the Air Force one and enroute to Miami when he addressed the press regarding the ongoing operation in the West Asian country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-getting-rid-of-a-major-cancer-operation-to-continue-for-little-while-in-iran-donald-trump-3923721">Read more</a></p>