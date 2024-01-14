JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15; Rahul kicks off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 13:07 IST

Follow Us

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15 amid diplomatic row

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official here said on Sunday, nearly two months after Male sought their removal.

Read more

Rahul Gandhi kicks off 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday kicked off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur. The yatra, from Manipur to Mumbai, will cover a distance of over 6,700 kms and go through 11 states of the country.

Read more

'Cong will oppose Modi even if he praises it': Milind Deora after joining Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Milind Deora formally joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after he ended the 55-year-old relationship of the Deora family with Congress.

Read more

We understand your pain, will bring back peace: Rahul to people of Manipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from here in Manipur with a promise to bring peace and harmony in the ethnic violence-hit state.

Read more

WFI's Sanjay Singh claims unidentified caller threatened to kill him, Brij Bhushan

Police have registered a case after an unidentified person allegedly issued a death threat to the president of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh, and his predecessor and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the phone,an official said on Sunday.

Bommai demands special probe team for gang-rape cases

Former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday demanded a special investigation team (SIT) to probe gang-rape incidents even as he came down heavily on the Congress government over crimes against women.

Read more

Skill Development case: SC verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's plea against HC order on Jan 16

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on January 16 its verdict on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Read more

'Arrived here after much soul searching': Danish Ali after joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali on Sunday joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here, indicating his future course of ‘political journey after irreparable break with the Mayawati-led party.

Read more

Top diplomats meet in Davos on Ukraine 'peace formula'

Ukraine pushed ahead with its peace formula to end nearly two years of war with Russia with a meeting of national security advisers from around the world in Davos on Sunday.

Read more

Climate, conflicts and economic crisis: All big problems confluence in this small town

Be it conflicts in Gaza or Ukraine, climate change threats in Antarctica or Amazon, AI generating a monster like deepfake and its threat to elections, or debt crisis in emerging markets to developed world -- problems are aplenty and all have suddenly reached this small ski resort town on the Alps.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 13:07 IST)
India NewsWorld news

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT