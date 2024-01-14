DH Evening Brief: Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15; Rahul kicks off Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur

Maldives asks India to withdraw troops by March 15 amid diplomatic row
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu has asked India to withdraw its military personnel from his country by March 15, a senior official here said on Sunday, nearly two months after Male sought their removal.
Rahul Gandhi kicks off 6,700-km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday kicked off the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur. The yatra, from Manipur to Mumbai, will cover a distance of over 6,700 kms and go through 11 states of the country.
'Cong will oppose Modi even if he praises it': Milind Deora after joining Shinde-led Shiv Sena
Milind Deora formally joined Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after he ended the 55-year-old relationship of the Deora family with Congress.
We understand your pain, will bring back peace: Rahul to people of Manipur
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday embarked on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from here in Manipur with a promise to bring peace and harmony in the ethnic violence-hit state.
WFI's Sanjay Singh claims unidentified caller threatened to kill him, Brij Bhushan
Police have registered a case after an unidentified person allegedly issued a death threat to the president of the suspended Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Sanjay Singh, and his predecessor and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over the phone,an official said on Sunday.
Bommai demands special probe team for gang-rape cases
Former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday demanded a special investigation team (SIT) to probe gang-rape incidents even as he came down heavily on the Congress government over crimes against women.
Skill Development case: SC verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's plea against HC order on Jan 16
The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on January 16 its verdict on former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu's plea challenging the high court order refusing to quash the FIR against him in the Skill Development Corporation scam case.
'Arrived here after much soul searching': Danish Ali after joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Suspended BSP MP Danish Ali on Sunday joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here, indicating his future course of ‘political journey after irreparable break with the Mayawati-led party.
Top diplomats meet in Davos on Ukraine 'peace formula'
Ukraine pushed ahead with its peace formula to end nearly two years of war with Russia with a meeting of national security advisers from around the world in Davos on Sunday.
Climate, conflicts and economic crisis: All big problems confluence in this small town
Be it conflicts in Gaza or Ukraine, climate change threats in Antarctica or Amazon, AI generating a monster like deepfake and its threat to elections, or debt crisis in emerging markets to developed world -- problems are aplenty and all have suddenly reached this small ski resort town on the Alps.