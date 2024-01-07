DH Evening Brief: Maldives suspends 3 ministers over derogatory posts on India, Modi; On polling day, Hasina says she doesn't care about foreign media

Maldives govt suspends three ministers over derogatory remarks against India, PM Modi
Maldives has suspended three of its ministers for using derogatory words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and insulting India.
Does not care about foreign media, acceptance of people is important: Bangladesh PM Hasina on polls
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who is expected to secure a fourth straight term in a one-sided general election, said on Sunday that she does not care about foreign media's approval of the polls as for her acceptance to people of the country is the only important issue.
Read more
BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane, Raja Singh booked for hate speech at Solapur rally
An FIR was registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and the party's Telangana legislator T Raja Singh and others for alleged hate speeches during a 'Hindu Jan Aakrosh' rally in Solapur, some 400 kilometres from here, a police official said on Sunday.
Read more
UP police books ASP for raping woman; victim demands officer's suspension
An additional superintendent of police has been booked here for the alleged repeated rape, forced abortion and criminal intimidation of a 23-year-old woman, officials said on Sunday.
Read more
Video of M S Dhoni smoking hookah at social gathering goes viral
A video of former India skipper M S Dhoni smoking hookah has gone viral. Dhoni was attending a social gathering when the video was shot.
'Emotional, happy': Muslim karsevak who visited Ayodhya in Dec 1992 shares feelings on Ram temple consecration
Mohammad Habib got emotional as some unbroken, uncooked grains of rice and a letter came for him from miles away in Ayodhya. Along with that came a photo of the Ram temple in the holy city.
Read more
The airlines and regulators taking action on Boeing 737 Max Jets
The accident on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Jan 5 has thrust Boeing Co.’s 737 Max plane — by far its most popular aircraft and its biggest source of revenue — into the spotlight again.
Read more
Israeli strike kills two Palestinian journalists in Gaza
An Israeli air strike on a car near Rafah in southern Gaza on Sunday killed two Palestinian journalists who were out reporting, according to health officials in Gaza and the journalists' union there.
Read more
Cold wave in Delhi: Winter vacation extended for students up to class 5
Winter vacation in city schools has been extended till January 12 for primary class students in view of cold wave conditions, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said on Sunday.
Read more
Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms decline by Rs 57,408 crore; TCS, HDFC Bank major laggards
The combined market valuation of six of the top-10 most valued firms declined Rs 57,408.22 crore last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank taking the biggest hit, in-line with muted trends in equities.
Read more
Rohit should captain in T20 World Cup, Virat also should be there: Ganguly
Former captain Sourav Ganguly on Sunday backed stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to feature in India's squad for the T20I World Cup in June.
Read more