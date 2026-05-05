<h2>'Will not resign, didn't lose polls': Mamata says verdict a conspiracy</h2>.<p>TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has refused from stepping down from the position of West Bengal Chief Minister after the party's defeat in the Assembly elections.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-will-not-resign-didnt-lose-polls-mamata-says-verdict-a-conspiracy-3991840">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assembly Elections 2026 | Who will be next CMs in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry?</h2>.<p>Results for the assembly elections in four states and one union territory were announced on Monday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assembly-elections-2026-who-will-be-next-cms-in-kerala-west-bengal-tamil-nadu-assam-and-puducherry-3991532">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Not BJP but Election Commission won in West Bengal and Assam': Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge</h2>.<p>Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday said it was the Election Commission (EC), and not the BJP, that won in West Bengal and Assam.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ec-not-bjp-won-in-west-bengal-and-assam-karnataka-minister-priyank-kharge-3991938">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Tamil Nadu Assembly election results 2026 | With Vijay short of majority, here are possible scenarios for TVK to form govt</h2>.<p>The 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election has concluded with a major shift in the State's political landscape.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/tamil-nadu/tamil-nadu-assembly-election-results-2026-with-vijay-short-of-majority-here-are-possible-scenarios-for-tvk-to-form-govt-3991560">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Assembly elections 2026 | The fall of bigwigs: Way forward for Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin</h2>.<p>Post 2026 Assembly election results, a cloud of uncertainty hovers around the political future of three stalwarts — Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and M K Stalin.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/india/assembly-elections-2026-the-fall-of-bigwigs-way-forward-for-mamata-banerjee-pinarayi-vijayan-and-m-k-stalin-3991537#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NCERT book row: Revised version of controversial Class 8 social science textbook to be released next week</h2>.<p>The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to release the revised Class 8 Social Science textbook within a week, following changes to a controversial chapter on the judiciary that had earlier drawn strong objections from the Supreme Court. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/ncert-book-row-revised-version-of-controversial-class-8-social-science-textbook-to-be-released-next-week-3991811">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PIL has become 'Paisa Interest Litigation' and 'Political Interest Litigation': Supreme Court</h2>.<p>New Delhi: Commenting on the misuse of PILs, the Supreme Court on Tuesday remarked that Public Interest Litigation has now become 'Private Interest Litigation', 'Publicity Interest Litigation', 'Paisa Interest Litigation' and 'Political Interest Litigation'. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pil-has-become-paisa-interest-litigation-and-political-interest-litigation-supreme-court-3991639">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mysterious deaths on Atlantic cruise: All about rare rat-borne Hantavirus turning voyage into nightmare</h2>.<p>A Dutch-flagged luxury cruise ship sailing across the Atlantic and bound to Cape Verde (a country off the coast of West Africa) turned into a nightmare after three people succumbed to a rare and deadly illness, leaving one critically ill and three others showing similar symptoms on board.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/health/mysterious-deaths-on-atlantic-cruise-all-about-rare-rat-borne-hantavirus-turning-voyage-into-nightmare-3991759">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Attack on UAE's Fujairah 'unacceptable', India calls for 'cessation of hostilities'</h2>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday condemned the attack on United Arab Emirates' Fujairah, which injured three Indian nationals.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/attack-on-uaes-fujairah-unacceptable-india-calls-for-cessation-of-hostilities-3991489">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Want to live till the day we stop talking about lineage or caste': R Ashwin slams trolls</h2>.<p>Legendary Indian off-spinner R Ashwin on Tuesday responded to a troll on social media, saying he wants to live till the day "we stop talking about lineage and caste".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/want-to-live-till-the-day-we-stop-talking-about-lineage-or-caste-r-ashwin-slams-trolls-3991702">Read more</a></p>