DH Evening Brief |Mamata's appeal to agitating doctors; Water leakage in Taj Mahal's main dome & more

Mamata visits protest site, urges medics to resume work; will not compromise, say protestors
Amid the continuing impasse, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the junior doctors were protesting, and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action if anyone was foun...
Read more
Water leak spotted at Taj Mahal's main dome after incessant rain in Agra; ASI claims no damage to monument
The main dome of the Taj Mahal here witnessed water leakage due to incessant rain for the past three days which inundated a garden on the premises.
Read more
'Gyanvapi is Lord Vishwanath, not a mosque': Adityanath reiterates Hindu side's claims amid ongoing legal tussle
A day after a Varanasi court rejected an application by the Hindu side seeking a ban on ‘namaz’ (prayer) on the roof of the contentious Gyanvapi mosque’s cellar, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Gyanvapi was in fact Vishwanath’ (Lord Shiva) and not a mosque.
Read more
Congress fires fresh salvo at Madhabi Buch: 'Sebi chief traded in listed securities & invested in Chinese firms'
A day after her statement denying any wrongdoing, Congress on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch claiming she traded in listed securities worth Rs 36.96 crore violating the regulator’s code besides investing in foreign companies, including those from China.
Read more
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 | Dynastic politics of Congress, NC, PDP destroyed J&K: PM Modi in Doda
Asserting that terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir is taking its last breathe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said his government projected a new leadership in the Union Territory to counter "dynastic politics" which has “destroyed this beautiful region".
Read more
ICMR signs agreements to advance first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials
In a significant stride towards strengthening India's clinical research ecosystem, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has formalised memorandum of agreements with multiple sponsors to advance first-in-human phase 1 clinical trials,
Read more
Dalit boy stripped, forced to dance for 'stealing' wire in Rajasthan's Kota
A 12-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly stripped naked, forced to dance and filmed after he was caught stealing wire from an event here, police said on Saturday.
Read more
Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet Singh guides India to 2-1 win over Pakistan
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh made the difference as he converted two penalty corners to hand unbeaten India a close 2-1 win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their final league match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Saturday.
Read more
CCI accuses Samsung, Xiaomi of colluding with Amazon, Flipkart
Samsung, Xiaomi and other smartphone companies colluded with Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart to exclusively launch products on the e-commerce firms' Indian websites in breach of antitrust laws.
Read more
Actor-producer Sohum Shah announces ‘Tumbbad 2’
Actor Sohum Shah on Saturday announced a sequel to his 2018 critically acclaimed film, Tumbbad, a day after the movie was re-released in theatres.
Read more
India ready to say 'Hi' to 'Heyball'?
The name itself might not have a serious ring to it, but ‘Heyball’ is serious business, and the Billiards and Snooker Federation of India is looking to cash in on it.
Read more