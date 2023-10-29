DH Evening Brief: Man named Dominic Martin claims responsibility for Kerala blast; 'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead

Man named Dominic Martin surrenders, claims responsibility for blast in Kerala
One Dominic Martin has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming responsibility of the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kerala's Kalamassery.
'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead in a hot tub
Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hit US television comedy "Friends," was found dead on Saturday at a Los Angeles-area home, several news outlets reported.
Rahul announces free treatment up to Rs 10L for poor, yearly 10K for landless labourers in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised free treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh to the poor people under an existing health assistance scheme in Chhattisgarh if his party retains power in the state.
Shinde would remain Maharashtra CM even if disqualified: Fadnavis
Amid a bunch of cases in various fora vis-a-vis the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs, BJP's troubleshooter and strategist Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that Eknath Shinde would continue to remain the Maharashtra Chief Minister even if he has to become an MLC.
Cop shot at by militants in Srinagar
Unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a police officer near Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday.
'What we saw was a fireball': Eyewitness accounts detail horror of Kerala prayer convention blast
Amidst the chaos that followed the explosion at their prayer convention in Kalamassery, eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying moments that left the venue in a state of shock and grief in this Kerala town.
New power politics? Dinner meet triggers buzz in Karnataka Congress
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
A closed-door "dinner" meet-up Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had with his Cabinet colleagues G Parameshwara, Dr H C Mahadevappa and Satish Jarkiholi late Friday night birthed talk of political realignment within Congress that could determine the next course of the government's leadership.
Despite its inflammatory rhetoric, Iran is unlikely to attack Israel, here’s why
Iran has warned Israel of severe consequences from "multiple fronts" if it does not halt its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip.