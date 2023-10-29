JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Man named Dominic Martin claims responsibility for Kerala blast; 'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead

Here are the top news stories of the evening!
Last Updated 29 October 2023, 12:57 IST

Man named Dominic Martin surrenders, claims responsibility for blast in Kerala

One Dominic Martin has surrendered in Kodakra Police Station, in Thrissur Rural, claiming responsibility of the blast at a convention centre of a Christian religious group in Kerala's Kalamassery. Read more

'Friends' star Matthew Perry found dead in a hot tub

Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hit US television comedy "Friends," was found dead on Saturday at a Los Angeles-area home, several news outlets reported. Read more

Rahul announces free treatment up to Rs 10L for poor, yearly 10K for landless labourers in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday promised free treatment facility up to Rs 10 lakh to the poor people under an existing health assistance scheme in Chhattisgarh if his party retains power in the state. Read more

Shinde would remain Maharashtra CM even if disqualified: Fadnavis

Amid a bunch of cases in various fora vis-a-vis the disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs, BJP’s troubleshooter and strategist Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that Eknath Shinde would continue to remain the Maharashtra Chief Minister even if he has to become an MLC. Read more

Cop shot at by militants in Srinagar

Unidentified militants shot at and critically injured a police officer near Eidgah area of Srinagar on Sunday. Read more

'What we saw was a fireball': Eyewitness accounts detail horror of Kerala prayer convention blast

Amidst the chaos that followed the explosion at their prayer convention in Kalamassery, eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying moments that left the venue in a state of shock and grief in this Kerala town. Read more

New power politics? Dinner meet triggers buzz in Karnataka Congress

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.

Credit: PTI File Photo

A closed-door “dinner” meet-up Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had with his Cabinet colleagues G Parameshwara, Dr H C Mahadevappa and Satish Jarkiholi late Friday night birthed talk of political realignment within Congress that could determine the next course of the government's leadership. Read more

Despite its inflammatory rhetoric, Iran is unlikely to attack Israel, here’s why

Iran has warned Israel of severe consequences from “multiple fronts” if it does not halt its relentless bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Read more

(Published 29 October 2023, 12:57 IST)
