DH Evening Brief: Can't regulate political alliances, says EC on use of I.N.D.I.A acronym; SC dismisses Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in excise policy case

Can't regulate political alliances: EC tells Delhi HC on plea against use of I.N.D.I.A acronym
The Election Commission does not have any legal authority to regulate 'political alliances', the poll panel has told the Delhi High Court in response to a petition challenging the use of the acronym I.N.D.I.A by a coalition of 26 political parties.
Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas in excise policy case
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an application for bail by former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy scam case, saying a money trail is prima facie established in the case.
Priyanka Gandhi promises Rs 500 subsidy per gas cylinder, loan waiver for SHGs in poll-bound Chhattisgarh
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday promised a slew of measures, including waiving of loans of Self-Help Groups, subsidised cooking gas cylinders under a new scheme, and free treatment to victims of road accidents if her party retains power after the assembly polls.
BRS MP & party candidate Prabhakar Reddy stabbed during poll campaign, KCR calls it attack on himself
BRS assembly election candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was on Monday stabbed while he was campaigning in Siddipet district by a 38-year-old man, police said.
CWRC asks Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu from November 1 to 15
The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Monday recommended Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu at Biligundlu from November 1 to November 15, news agency ANI reported.
Facebook and Instagram to offer subscription for no ads in Europe
Meta announced Monday that it will offer users in the European Union, the European Economic Area (EEA) and Switzerland the choice to pay a monthly subscription to use Facebook and Instagram without any ads.
SC gives Maharashtra Speaker till Dec 31 to decide on disqualification petitions against Sena MLAs, Jan 31 for NCP
The Supreme Court on Monday told Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide disqualification petitions with regard to Shiv Sena MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and pass final orders before December 31, 2023.
MP elections: BJP alleges deliberate removal of party symbol and flags by officials, moves poll body
A BJP delegation on Monday approached the Madhya Pradesh chief electoral officer alleging that some officials at the district level are deliberately removing the party's flags and the symbol from vehicles of BJP workers and private houses in violation of model code of conduct.
Gujarat: One year after Morbi bridge tragedy, kin of victims still seek 'justice'
A number of people who lost their family members in the Morbi bridge collapse one year ago gathered near the Sabarmati Ashram here on Monday demanding 'justice' for the deceased and harshest punishment for those responsible for the tragedy.
SC asks Centre, states to take steps to fill vacancies in CIC, SICs
The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Centre and the state governments to take steps to fill the vacancies in the Central Information Commission and state information commissions (SICs), observing otherwise the 2005 law on right to information will become a “dead letter”.
