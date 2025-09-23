Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Many dead as rain paralyses Kolkata; US Republican leader calls Hanuman ‘false god’

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 13:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 13:24 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us