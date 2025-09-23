<h2>At least 8 dead as torrential rain paralyses Kolkata; transport, schools hit, Puja holidays advanced</h2>.<p>The deluge - 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours - was the highest since 1986 and sixth-highest single-day rainfall in the last 137 years, only behind the record 369.6 mm in 1978, 253 mm in 1888, and 259.5 in 1986.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/seven-die-of-electrocution-as-torrential-rain-paralyses-kolkata-cm-mamata-banerjee-blames-dredging-cesc-3739895">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US Republican leader calls Hanuman statue ‘false god’, draws outrage<br></h2>.<p>A US politician has sparked a controversy by describing Hindu God Hanuman as "false" and declaring America to be a "Christian nation", drawing sharp criticism from the community members and internet users.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-republican-leader-calls-hanuman-statue-false-god-draws-outrage-3739996">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'PM Modi busy with his PR': Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of staying in power by 'stealing votes'<br></h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said unemployment and corruption will “keep increasing” as long as elections are “stolen” but youth in the country will not tolerate “job theft” and “vote theft” anymore.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-busy-with-his-pr-rahul-gandhi-accuses-bjp-of-staying-in-power-by-stealing-votes-3740126">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Shah Rukh Khan receives first-ever National Award, ends 30-year-old wait</h2>.<p>The 'King of Bollywood,' Shah Rukh Khan, has won the most prestigious National Award in the best actor category for his 2023 release, Jawan.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/shah-rukh-khan-ends-30-year-draught-bags-first-ever-national-award-for-jawan-3740189">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Fake degree row | Bihar BJP faces heat from within, former Union minister asks leaders to 'come clean'<br></h2>.<p>Known for his no-nonsense approach and a man of impeccable integrity, the former Union Home Secretary-turned-BJP leader said the charges levelled against the top BJP ministers in Bihar were grave.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/fake-degree-row-bihar-bjp-faces-heat-from-within-former-union-minister-asks-leaders-to-come-clean-3739904">Read more</a></p>.<h2>After AK-47 gesture in cricket, Pakistan's tea-sipping gesture in football too boomerangs<br></h2>.<p>Many equated it to the 2019 incident involving IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was filmed drinking tea, after being taken into Pakistan custody.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/after-ak-47-gesture-in-cricket-pakistans-tea-sipping-gesture-in-football-too-boomerangs-3740000">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Better sit at home': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah snaps at crowd leaving before his Dasara speech<br><br></h2>.<p>A few months ago, in April this year, the Karnataka CM had lost his cool during a Congress rally in Belagavi, when a few BJP women workers waved black flags and raised slogans during his speech.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/better-sit-at-home-siddaramaiah-snaps-at-crowd-leaving-before-his-dasara-speech-3739919">Read more</a></p>.<h2>UP: Azam Khan released from jail after almost 2 years, supporters gather outside Sitapur jail<br></h2>.<p>Several SP leaders, including national secretary and former MLA Anup Gupta, Moradabad MP Ruchi Vira and district president Chatrapati Yadav, were also present outside the jail to welcome Khan.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/up-azam-khan-released-from-jail-after-almost-2-years-supporters-gather-outside-sitapur-jail-3739878">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Asia Cup 2025 | India vs Bangladesh preview: Onus on Bumrah and Chakravarthy to deliver<br><br></h2>.<p>It took Bangladesh nine attempts to secure their first Twenty20 International victory over the Indian cricket team; either side of that seven-wicket defeat in Delhi in November 2019, it’s been India all the way.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/asia-cup-2025-india-vs-bangladesh-preview-onus-on-bumrah-and-chakravarthy-3740036">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Intelligence vacuum’ in J&K: How forest safe havens and fractured tribal trust aid Pakistani terrorists</h2>.<p>Battle-hardened Pakistani terrorists equipped with latest weapons have turned Jammu and Kashmir’s dense forests into fortified safe havens, exploiting a growing rupture between security forces and Gujjar-Bakerwal nomadic tribes, Deccan Herald has learnt.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/intelligence-vacuum-in-jk-how-forest-safe-havens-and-fractured-tribal-trust-aids-pakistani-terrorists-3739849">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Siddaramaiah writes to Azim Premji seeking access to Wipro campus to ease Bengaluru ORR traffic</h2>.<p>Chief Minister cites expert estimate of 30 per cent reduction in congestion on adjoining stretches of the Outer Ring Road if limited vehicular movement is allowed through the company’s campus<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/siddaramaiah-writes-to-azim-premji-seeking-access-to-wipro-campus-to-ease-bengaluru-orr-traffic-3739950">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From looms to laptops, Afghan women lose lifeline in Taliban internet ban<br></h2>.<p>The internet has been a lifeline for students, especially girls barred from secondary schools and universities, but the shutdown has cut off even that option in northern Afghanistan.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/from-looms-to-laptops-afghan-women-lose-lifeline-in-taliban-internet-ban-3740003">Read more</a></p>