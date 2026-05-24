<h2>We're going to wind up with a trade agreement: Marco Rubio signals much-awaited US-India deal</h2>.<p>India and the US could soon sign the much-awaited trade agreement that is "beneficial" and "sustainable" and will advance the mutual interests of both nations, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/beneficial-and-sustainable-marco-rubio-signals-imminent-us-india-trade-agreement-4014483"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | BJP's Debangshu Panda wins Falta by over 1.09 lakh votes</h2>.<p>BJP now has 208 seats in the West Bengal Assembly as Debangshu Panda won the Falta constituency repoll by a margin of 1,09,021 votes on Sunday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-bjps-debangshu-panda-wins-falta-by-over-109-lakh-votes-4014523"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>LNG tanker exits Hormuz for India for first time since war began</h2>.<p>A liquefied natural gas tanker carrying a shipment for India has exited the Strait of Hormuz, the first for the country from the Persian Gulf since the Iran war began months ago as the region’s exporters discreetly supply key buyers.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lng-tanker-exits-hormuz-for-india-for-first-time-since-war-began-4014534"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Are CJP's 'cockroaches' from Pakistan? Founder Abhijeet Dipke shares followers’ demographics to deny claims</h2>.<p>The rapid rise of the recently launched Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on social media has triggered a wave of political reactions and online debate. What started as a satirical digital campaign has now evolved into a major internet phenomenon, with the group’s follower count surpassing that of both the BJP and the Congress on Instagram.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/are-cjps-cockroaches-from-pakistan-founder-abhijeet-dipke-shares-followers-demographics-to-deny-claims-4014389"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Opening of Strait, Tehran to sell oil freely, 60-day ceasefire extension: US-Iran deal</h2>.<p>The US and Iran are close to signing a deal involving a 60-day ceasefire extension, during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened, Iran would be able to freely sell oil and negotiations would be held on curbing Iran's nuclear programme, Axios reported on Saturday, citing a US official.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/opening-of-strait-tehran-to-sell-oil-freely-60-day-ceasefire-extension-us-iran-deal-4014210"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Good news may come in the next few hours': US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on West Asia conflict</h2>.<p>New Delhi: The US has made significant progress in its negotiations with Iran to end the West Asia conflict, including completely opening the Strait of Hormuz for commercial shipping, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/good-news-may-come-in-the-next-few-hours-us-secretary-of-state-marco-rubio-on-west-asia-conflict-4014521"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Uttar Pradesh: Days before Bakrid, Muslim organisations demand 'national animal' status for cow</h2>.<p>Lucknow: Just a few days before Eid-ul-Azha (Bakrid), several Muslim organisations are rallying behind the demand made by Maulana Arshad Madani, president of the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (Arshad Madani faction), to declare the cow the 'national animal'.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/uttar-pradesh-days-before-bakrid-muslim-organisations-demand-national-animal-status-for-cow-4014430"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sentenced to life imprisonment, convict walks out of Bengaluru jail using fake Supreme Court orders</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: In a shocking case, a fresh investigation has been launched after a life convict walked out of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru eight years ago by producing fake Supreme Court order documents.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/sentenced-to-life-imprisonment-convict-walks-out-of-bengaluru-jail-using-fake-supreme-court-orders-4014545"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru digital arrest: Five arrested for cheating elderly woman of Rs 24 crore</h2>.<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cyber Command Unit (CCU) arrested five people who allegedly cheated a senior citizen from East Bengaluru of Rs 24 crore after holding her under digital arrest, officials said on Sunday. <br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/five-arrested-for-cheating-elderly-woman-from-bengaluru-of-rs-24-crore-4014500"><br>Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Fastest Indian alive’: Gurindervir Singh breaks 10.1-sec barrier, sets 100m national record</h2>.<p>Gurindervir Singh is now the fastest Indian alive. The sprinter, who serves in the Indian Navy, shattered the National Record and became the first from the country to run 100 meters in less than 10.1 seconds.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/athletics/fastest-indian-alive-gurindervir-singh-breaks-101-sec-barrier-sets-100m-national-record-4014390"><br>Read more</a></p>