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DH Evening Brief | MEA lodges 'strong protest' on death of 3 Indian seafarers; Calcutta HC questions appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as Bengal LoP

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Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 13:36 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 13:36 IST
India News

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