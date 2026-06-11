DH Evening Brief | MEA lodges 'strong protest' on death of 3 Indian seafarers; Calcutta HC questions appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as Bengal LoP

<h2>'Lodged a strong protest with US, attacks must stop': MEA on death of 3 Indian seafarers</h2>.<p>The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned US Charge d'Affaires Jason Meeks and lodged a strong protest after three merchant ships with Indian crew members came under attack from American military off the coast of Oman in the last four days.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/we-lodged-a-strong-protest-with-the-american-side-mea-takes-up-issue-with-us-over-attack-on-indian-seafarers-4035528">Read more</a></p>.<p>Calcutta High Court questions Speaker's appointment of expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as Bengal LoP</p>.<p>The internal conflict within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has reached the Calcutta High Court which questioned the appointment of expelled party MLA Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) by the assembly speaker.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/calcutta-high-court-questions-speakers-appointment-of-expelled-tmc-mla-ritabrata-banerjee-as-bengal-lop-4035632">Read more</a></p>.<h2>3 missing Indian seafarers confirmed dead after US strike on tanker off Oman</h2>.<p>All three missing Indian seafarers have died after a U S military strike on a tanker in the Gulf of Oman, Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/3-missing-indian-seafarers-confirmed-dead-after-us-strike-on-tanker-off-oman-4035192">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Kalyan Banerjee calls Abhishek 'unimaginably arrogant', asks Mamata to choose between him and party loyalists</h2>.<p>While the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is already grappling with fresh resignations and an escalating rebellion within its ranks, party loyalist Kalyan Banerjee has now posed a tough question to Mamata Banerjee, asking her to choose between him and Abhishek Banerjee.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/kalyan-banerjee-calls-abhishek-unimaginably-arrogant-asks-mamata-to-choose-between-him-and-party-loyalists-4035269">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Ghar wapsi' on the cards? Speculation mounts over Congress-TMC merger as Mamata battles Bengal turbulence</h2>.<p>The political circles in Delhi and Kolkata are buzzing with speculation: can Mamata Banerjee bring the Trinamool Congress (TMC) full circle and merge it back into the Congress?</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ghar-wapsi-on-the-cards-speculation-mounts-over-congress-tmc-merger-as-mamata-battles-bengal-turbulence-4035374">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I love the inflation': Donald Trump as US prices hit three-year high amid Iran war</h2>.<p>With inflation in the United States rising at its fastest pace in three years amid soaring energy costs linked to the Iran war, President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed concerns over rising prices, insisting the situation would improve once the war ends.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/i-love-the-inflation-donald-trump-as-us-prices-hit-three-year-high-amid-iran-war-4035056">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Free FIFA World Cup 2026 streaming in India? Here's what football fans should know</h2>.<p>Good news for football fans in India: you won't need a paid subscription to catch some of the biggest matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/free-fifa-world-cup-2026-streaming-in-india-heres-what-football-fans-should-know-4035096">Read more</a></p>.<h2>NEET-UG twice or thrice a year? Parliamentary panel suggests reforms amid paper leak row</h2>.<p>Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare have suggested that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) be conducted multiple times a year to reduce pressure on students and prevent them from losing an entire academic year due to disruptions beyond their control.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/education/neet-ug-twice-or-thrice-a-year-parliamentary-panel-suggests-reforms-amid-paper-leak-row-4035341">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two shot dead, houses burnt by militants in Manipur's Kamjong</h2>.<p>Suspected militants attacked a village in Manipur's Kamjong district on Thursday, gunning down two persons and burning several houses, police said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/two-shot-dead-houses-burnt-by-militants-in-manipurs-kamjong-4035460">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From melting boots to mass rescue: First responders of Air India plane crash recall day of devastation & survival</h2>.<p>A year after the Ahmedabad Air India tragedy, first responders and eyewitnesses still recall how the crash unleashed a fire exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius, melting boots, uniforms and even aircraft parts.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/from-melting-boots-to-mass-rescue-first-responders-of-air-india-plane-crash-recall-day-of-devastation-survival-4035234">Read more</a></p>