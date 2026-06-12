DH Evening Brief | MEA summons US envoy again after missile strikes; SC dismisses Meenakshi's plea against RS polls nomination rejection

<h2>Three strikes in 4 days: MEA summons US envoy again after missile strike kills Indian seafarers</h2>.<p>India on Friday summoned US charge d'affaires Jason Meeks for the second time this week to protest over the American Navy's strikes on three commercial vessels with Indian crew members off the coast of Oman. The three separate attacks were carried out in four days.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/3-strikes-in-4-days-mea-summons-us-envoy-again-after-missile-strike-kills-indian-seafarers-4036680">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court dismisses Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging rejection of nomination for Rajya Sabha election</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging rejection of her nomination for the Rajya Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-dismisses-meenakshi-natarajans-plea-challenging-rejection-of-nomination-for-rajya-sabha-election-4036620">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Compromised PM cannot protect sons of Mother India': Rahul Gandhi slams Modi over seafarers' death</h2>.<p>Three Indian seafarers have died in a US military strike on a commercial vessel on Thursday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over these deaths by calling him, 'compromised PM'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/compromised-pm-cannot-protect-sons-of-mother-india-rahul-gandhi-slams-modi-over-seafarers-death-4036722">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ram Temple ‘missing fund’ charge: PIL filed in Allahabad HC seeking CBI probe</h2>.<p>A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday (June 12) seeking a CBI probe into the alleged ‘embezzlement’ of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/ram-temple-missing-fund-charge-pil-filed-in-allahabad-hc-seeking-cbi-probe-4036915">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Europe sells weapons, which are used to attack India’, says EAM Jaishankar, calls out US's double standards on Russian oil purchase</h2>.<p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly defended India's decision to buy Russian crude oil on Thursday, arguing that New Delhi's energy choices were driven by national interest, affordability and supply considerations rather than geopolitical alignments.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/europe-sells-weapons-which-are-used-to-attack-india-says-eam-jaishankar-calls-out-uss-double-standards-on-russian-oil-purchase-4036544">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Air India plane crash | Probe 'continues with diligence', says aviation minister as final report delayed</h2>.<p>Exactly one year after the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the final report on the investigation is still awaited. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said the investigation is underway "with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/one-year-on-report-on-air-india-crash-still-awaited-aviation-minister-assures-probe-continues-with-diligence-4036870">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Telangana owes over $400 million to global liquor companies</h2>.<p>Indian groups representing alcohol giants Diageo, Pernod Ricard, Heineken and Carlsberg, accused the southern state of Telangana of breaching accounting rules over dues it owes them totalling nearly $400 million.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/telangana-owes-over-400-million-to-global-liquor-companies-4036862">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's retail inflation accelerates in May on higher food, fuel costs</h2>.<p>India's retail inflation rose to 3.93% in May, driven by higher food and fuel costs, government data showed on Friday, as the outlook continued to remain clouded by price pressures stemming from the Middle East conflict.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/indias-retail-inflation-accelerates-in-may-on-higher-food-fuel-costs-4036790">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Sensex jumps 1,695 points, Nifty rises 2% propelled by global rally as Trump declares US ends war with Iran</h2>.<p>Benchmark indices ended sharply higher on Friday, with the Sensex climbing 1,695.40 points and the Nifty surging nearly 2 per cent, in tandem with a rally in global markets and a decline in crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump declared that his country has ended the war with Iran.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/markets/sensex-jumps-1695-points-nifty-rises-2-propelled-by-global-rally-as-trump-declares-us-ends-war-with-iran-4036802">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIFA World Cup 2026 | Is the age of managers dawning at the international level?</h2>.<p>The FIFA World Cup is the pinnacle of sport, rivalled by Olympics in legacy though less so in sheer popularity and eyeballs. And as such, it carries with it a long memory, kept alive by the imagery of the moments that made the World Cup.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-is-the-age-of-managers-dawning-at-the-international-level-newsalert-4036508">Read more</a></p>