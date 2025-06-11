<h2>Honeymoon murder: Sonam, four others sent to 8-day police custody</h2>.<p>A court in Shillong on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused of killing her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, and her four aides to eight-day police custody, an official said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meghalaya/honeymoon-homicide-meghalaya-court-sends-sonam-four-others-to-8-day-police-custody-3581145">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka HC reserves order on RCB marketing head's bail plea</h2>.<p>The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday reserved order on interim bail sought by the marketing head of RCB in the case connected to the stampede near M Chinnaswamy stadium here, which claimed 11 lives. The court said the order will be pronounced at 2.30 pm on June 12.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-stampede-karnataka-hc-reserves-order-on-rcb-marketing-heads-bail-plea-3581079">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Foes to bros: Elon Musk 'regrets some posts' on Donald Trump</h2>.<p>Elon Musk, during his very public spat with the US President, went so far as to say Trump's name was on the Epstein files, before deleting the post. Musk's father, some time back, had commented that Trump would prevail, and Musk had erred.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/went-too-far-elon-musk-regrets-some-posts-about-donald-trump-3580779">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Don't even drink Royal Challenge: DKS junks rumours of buying RCB</h2>.<p>The rumours about D K Shivakumar buying the franchise started making the rounds on internet shortly after reports emerged that Diageo Plc, the British distiller and current owner of RCB, is considering selling the franchise.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/i-dont-even-drink-royal-challenge-why-do-i-need-rcb-d-k-shivakumar-on-buying-ipl-franchise-3581259">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'11 years, 33 mistakes...': Kharge slams Modi's tenure as PM</h2>.<p>Condemning Modi for keeping Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker's post vacancy, he said that it should be assigned to the recognized opposition party like Congress party did during his tenure.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/11-years-33-mistakes-mallikarjun-kharge-slams-modi-for-lying-deceiving-youths-during-his-tenure-as-pm-3580808">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Adani visits Chinese equipment makers as US legal woes linger</h2>.<p>The trip to China could signal a renewed push for international engagement as Gautam Adani tries to shake off controversies, from US legal troubles to investor concerns about corporate governance practices, following a bruising short-seller report in early 2023.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/adani-visits-chinese-equipment-makers-as-us-legal-woes-linger-3581012">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ED searches: Will not not support any violation of law, says CM Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>The ED conducted searches against Congress Ballari MP E Tukaram and three MLAs of the party as part of a money laundering investigation into the alleged Valmiki scam-linked money laundering case, official sources said.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/ed-searches-will-not-not-support-any-violation-of-law-says-cm-siddaramaiah-3580732">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's AI market to triple to $17 billion by 2027</h2>.<p>The nation makes up 16 per cent of the world's AI talent, placing it behind only the US, reflecting both its demographic advantage and strong STEM education system.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/indias-ai-market-to-triple-to-usd-17-billion-by-2027-report-3580818">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump says he's less confident about nuclear deal with Iran</h2>.<p>Trump has been seeking a new nuclear deal to place limits on Iran's disputed uranium enrichment activities and has threatened the Islamic Republic with bombing if no agreement is reached.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-says-hes-less-confident-about-nuclear-deal-with-iran-3581352">Read more</a></p>.<h2>The Great Indian Football Mess: Bhutia, others demand overhaul of 'rotten' system</h2>.<p>Bhutia's scathing attack on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its President Kalyan Chaubey came a day after the team collapsed to a stunning 0-1 loss to a lower-ranked Hong Kong in the third round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/the-great-indian-football-mess-bhutia-others-demand-overhaul-of-rotten-system-3580950">Read more</a></p>