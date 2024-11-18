Home
DH Evening Brief | Meitei student killed in 'police firing' in Manipur's Jiribam; AAP, BJP spar over worsening pollution in Delhi

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 November 2024, 13:12 IST

Atishi attacks BJP over Delhi air pollution, says north India facing medical crisis

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 | Bulldozer on standby to reclaim looted funds, oust infiltrators: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday intensified his criticism of the JMM-led coalition, accusing it of "indulging in dacoity" by looting natural resources and central funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Centre to send 50 more CAPF companies to Manipur this week

The Centre has decided to send an additional 50 CAPF companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel to Manipur in view of the "challenging" security and law and order situation in the northeastern state, official sources said on Monday.

Jhansi hospital fire toll climbs to 12, preliminary probe rules out negligence

According to the sources, one of the injured children died on Sunday while another died on Monday taking the toll in the tragedy to 12.

Dalit student alleges casteist slurs, assault by principal at DU college; sparks protests

The student, a third-year BA Hindi Honours student, claimed the incident caused him mental trauma and defamation.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress, BJP seek 7 more days from EC to respond to poll code complaints against each other

As their deadline ended, Congress and BJP have sought seven more days from the Election Commission to respond to notices issued to them to respond to complaints filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Rahul mocks BJP's 'ek hai toh safe hai' slogan as he wraps up poll campaign

As Congress wrapped up its poll campaign in Maharashtra, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his friendship with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani as he displayed a huge safe to counter the ek hai toh safe hai narrative.


Indian-origin CEO Daksh Gupta receives death threats over his social media post on 84-hour workweek policy

Gupta’s social media post waged a war online and users found it fostering a toxic work culture.

Sensex drops 241 points, Nifty falls for 7th day on selling in IT, oil shares

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, registering its fourth day of decline. During the day, it fell 615.25 points or 0.79 per cent to 76,965.06.

'Hungry' Virat's record in Australia will give him confidence, says Gavaskar

Kohli has faced a challenging patch in all formats over the past few months. In his last 60 Test innings, he has managed just two centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Published 18 November 2024, 13:12 IST
