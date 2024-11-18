DH Evening Brief | Meitei student killed in 'police firing' in Manipur's Jiribam; AAP, BJP spar over worsening pollution in Delhi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday intensified his criticism of the JMM-led coalition, accusing it of "indulging in dacoity" by looting natural resources and central funds sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Centre has decided to send an additional 50 CAPF companies comprising more than 5,000 personnel to Manipur in view of the "challenging" security and law and order situation in the northeastern state, official sources said on Monday.
According to the sources, one of the injured children died on Sunday while another died on Monday taking the toll in the tragedy to 12.
The student, a third-year BA Hindi Honours student, claimed the incident caused him mental trauma and defamation.
As their deadline ended, Congress and BJP have sought seven more days from the Election Commission to respond to notices issued to them to respond to complaints filed against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
As Congress wrapped up its poll campaign in Maharashtra, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his friendship with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani as he displayed a huge safe to counter the ek hai toh safe hai narrative.
Gupta’s social media post waged a war online and users found it fostering a toxic work culture.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 241.30 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 77,339.01, registering its fourth day of decline. During the day, it fell 615.25 points or 0.79 per cent to 76,965.06.
Kohli has faced a challenging patch in all formats over the past few months. In his last 60 Test innings, he has managed just two centuries and 11 half-centuries.
