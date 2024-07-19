DH Evening Brief | Microsoft outage impacts services worldwide; India says Bangladesh protests their internal matter

Microsoft has announced an investigation into the Azure cloud server outage in the US and other parts of the world.
India on Friday described the violent protests in Bangladesh as an "internal" matter of that country.
Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said its systems are unaffected by the Microsoft global outage.
Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Friday moved out of Washim, shortly after the UPSC initiated a series of actions against her, including registration of a police case for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity.
An image showing grounded aircraft.
Credit: iStock Photo
A global Microsoft outage on Friday threw the aviation sector into disarray, resulting in massive delays, cancellations, and grounding of flights around the world.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over his remark that eight crore new jobs have been created, and accused him of "rubbing salt into the wounds" of the youth by "telling one lie after another"
Assam will become a Muslim majority state by 2041, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Friday, days after he claimed in Jharkhand that the state's Muslim population spiralled due to infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh.
President Joe Biden, currently ill with Covid-19, is facing increasing pressure from the Democrats to drop out of the US presidential election race, with major names such as Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, among others, calling for the 81-year-old's withdrawal.
Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has unequivocally opposed the Muzaffarnagar police advisory asking the owners of eateries to display their names, saying he will "absolutely … never support or encourage" any divide in the name of caste or religion.
The Ukrainian national flag is pictured in front of the NATO emblem in central Kyiv.
Credit: Reuters File Photo
On the frontlines near this old industrial city, soldiers in the trenches say a shortage of an all-important munition – the 155 millimeter artillery shell – has turned the war in Russia’s favor.
