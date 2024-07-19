Home
DH Evening Brief | Microsoft outage impacts services worldwide; India says Bangladesh protests their internal matter

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 July 2024, 13:26 IST

Microsoft outage impacts services worldwide: All you need to know

Microsoft has announced an investigation into the Azure cloud server outage in the US and other parts of the world.

Read more

It is an internal matter: India on violent protests in Bangladesh

India on Friday described the violent protests in Bangladesh as an "internal" matter of that country.

Read more

SBI says systems working fine, unaffected by Microsoft outage

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday said its systems are unaffected by the Microsoft global outage.

Read more

Judiciary will take its course: IAS officer Puja Khedkar's first reaction after UPSC filed FIR

Controversial IAS officer Puja Khedkar on Friday moved out of Washim, shortly after the UPSC initiated a series of actions against her, including registration of a police case for availing attempts in the civil services exam by faking identity.

Read more

Microsoft global outage: Full list of domestic, international airlines affected

An image showing grounded aircraft.

Credit: iStock Photo

A global Microsoft outage on Friday threw the aviation sector into disarray, resulting in massive delays, cancellations, and grounding of flights around the world.

Read more

Rubbing salt into wounds of youth by telling 'lies': Mallikarjun Kharge on PM Modi's '8 crore new jobs' remark

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday over his remark that eight crore new jobs have been created, and accused him of "rubbing salt into the wounds" of the youth by "telling one lie after another"

Read more

Assam will become a Muslim majority state by 2041: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam will become a Muslim majority state by 2041, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here on Friday, days after he claimed in Jharkhand that the state's Muslim population spiralled due to infiltration from neighbouring Bangladesh.

Read more

Explained | What happens if Joe Biden drops out of the US Presidential Election race?

President Joe Biden, currently ill with Covid-19, is facing increasing pressure from the Democrats to drop out of the US presidential election race, with major names such as Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, among others, calling for the 81-year-old's withdrawal.

Read more

Don't support any divide on caste or religion: Chirag Paswan on Muzaffarnagar police advisory

Union minister and BJP ally Chirag Paswan has unequivocally opposed the Muzaffarnagar police advisory asking the owners of eateries to display their names, saying he will "absolutely … never support or encourage" any divide in the name of caste or religion.

Read more

Years of miscalculations by US, NATO led to dire shell shortage in Ukraine: Special report

The Ukrainian national flag is pictured in front of the NATO emblem in central Kyiv.

Credit: Reuters File Photo

On the frontlines near this old industrial city, soldiers in the trenches say a shortage of an all-important munition – the 155 millimeter artillery shell – has turned the war in Russia’s favor.

Read more

Published 19 July 2024, 13:26 IST
India News

