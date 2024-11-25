DH Evening Brief | 'Modani' uproar cuts short first day of Parliament Winter session; Out of favour Bhuvneshwar leads Indian pacers' 'Pay Day' at IPL auction

The Mumbai troika of Shardul Thakur, Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane along with New Zealand stars Kane Williamson and Glenn Phillips were among the unsold players.
A violent clash broke out after a group of people opposed construction work on a plot of private land near a dargah in Jalesar town claiming it to be Waqf property, officials said on Monday.
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in the national capital region and adjoining areas to consider restarting physical classes in schools and colleges noting many students lacked mid-day meals and infrastructure to attend online classes.
Top leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, including Congress' Rahul Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, may attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Hemant Soren government here on November 28, a senior leader of the grand old party said on Monday.
Telangana government rejected the Rs 100 crore donation pledged by the Adani Group for the construction of Young India Skills University. In this regard, the state government had written to Adani Foundation chairperson Priti Adani.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Monday alleged that the Centre's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was crafted to "usurp" the Waqf properties across the country.
Israel is moving towards a ceasefire in the war with Lebanon's Hezbollah but there are still issues to address, the government said on Monday, while the Israeli ambassador to the United States was quoted saying a deal could transpire within days.
Inoperative accounts in employees' provident fund (EPF) have risen over five-fold from Rs 1,638.37 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 8,505.23 crore in 2023-24, the Ministry of Labour and Employment informed Lok Sabha on Monday.
Flamboyant Indian opener Prithvi Shaw and seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur failed to find any takers but Washington Sundar was bought by Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction here on Monday.
