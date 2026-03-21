<h2>PM Modi speaks to Iran President; condemns attacks disrupting global supply chains</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings to the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian. He expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-speaks-to-iran-president-condemns-attacks-disrupting-global-supply-chains-3939831">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump says considering 'winding down military efforts' against Iran days after gas field strike fallout</h2>.<p>United States President Donald Trump on Friday said he was considering "winding down" the military efforts in West Asia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east/donald-trump-says-considering-winding-down-military-efforts-against-iran-days-after-gas-field-strike-fallout-3939777">Read more</a></p>.<h2>West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | 'Modi biggest infiltrator': Mamata ups ante at Kolkata Eid congregation</h2>.<p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday sharpened her attack on the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of attempting to "snatch away the voting rights" of people through SIR and even describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the "biggest infiltrator".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/west-bengal/west-bengal-assembly-elections-2026-modi-biggest-infiltrator-mamata-ups-ante-at-kolkata-eid-congregation-3939841">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lamborghini stunt at Bengaluru's Anil Kumble Circle: FIR registered against luxury car owner</h2>.<p>The Cubbon Park Traffic Police have registered a suo motu FIR against the owner of a white Lamborghini after a video of the luxury vehicle performing dangerous drifting maneuvers at Anil Kumble Circle went viral on social media.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/lamborghini-stunt-at-bengalurus-anil-kumble-circle-fir-registered-against-luxury-car-owner-3939754">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Refiners in India look to buy Iranian oil after US waives sanctions</h2>.<p>Indian refiners plan to resume buying Iranian oil while refiners elsewhere in Asia are examining such a move after Washington temporarily removed sanctions to alleviate an energy crunch caused by the US-Israeli war on Iran, traders said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/refiners-in-india-look-to-buy-iranian-oil-after-us-waives-sanctions-3939625">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress, Rahul Gandhi are B-team of BJP: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan</h2>.<p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday took a dig at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, terming them as being the B-team of the BJP.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/congress-rahul-gandhi-are-b-team-of-bjp-kerala-cm-pinarayi-vijayan-3939691">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump's peace board hands Hamas disarmament proposal: Report</h2>.<p>Donald Trump's Board of Peace has presented Hamas with a written proposal on how it could lay down its weapons, two sources said, a step the Palestinian militants have thus far refused to take as the US president pushes on with his plan for Gaza's future.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trumps-peace-board-hands-hamas-disarmament-proposal-report-3939789">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Zomato hikes platform fee to Rs 14.90 per order</h2>.<p>Zomato on Friday hiked platform fee charges to Rs 14.90 per order, a 19% jump, from Rs 12.50, which it charged earlier.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/zomato-hikes-platform-fee-to-rs-1490-per-order-3939281">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'I would never make K3G 2': Karan Johar finally shuts down sequel rumours</h2>.<p>One of the celebrated filmmakers in India, Karan Johar finally put an end to the ongoing speculation around a sequel to his iconic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/i-would-never-make-k3g-2-karan-johar-finally-shuts-down-sequel-rumours-3939877">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Japan edge hosts Australia 1-0 to win Women's Asian Cup</h2>.<p>Japan edged tournament hosts Australia 1-0 in the Women's Asian Cup final on Saturday to win the continental title for the third time in the last four editions and disappoint a record crowd of 74,357 at Stadium Australia.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/japan-edge-hosts-australia-1-0-to-win-womens-asian-cup-3939837">Read more</a></p>