DH Evening Brief | Modi govt accepts recommendations on 'One Nation, One Election'; Cong announces guarantees for Haryana polls

Here are the top stories this evening
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 13:41 IST

'One Nation, One Election': Modi govt accepts Kovind panel's recommendations on simultaneous polls

Moving ahead with its "One nation, one Election" plan, the Modi government on accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.

Congress announces guarantees for Haryana Assembly Elections

The Congress released the guarantee list for Haryana ahead of the Assembly elections.

Arvind Kejriwal to give up security, vacate CM's bungalow to live like commoner: AAP

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence in 15 days to live like a commoner, AAP said.
If use of loudspeakers harmful during Ganesh festival, same for Eid too: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court said that if the use of loudspeakers and sound systems beyond permissible noise levels was harmful during the Ganesh festival then it also has the same effect during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions.

Centre gives nod for Venus Orbiter Mission, expansion of Gaganyaan and Chandrayaan-4 missions

The Union Cabinet approved a new moon mission "Chandrayaan-4" to develop and demonstrate technologies needed for landing of Indian astronauts on the moon and safely bring them back to Earth.

Delhi L-G proposes September 21 for Atishi's swearing-in as CM

Delhi L-G V K Saxena moved outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter to President Murmu and proposes September 21 for swearing-in of his successor Atishi

Kerala: Woman forced to participate in nude ritual, two arrested

Two people have been arrested by the police in Kerala for allegedly compelling a woman to participate in a nude ritual after attempting to mislead her.

Italy's 1990 World Cup star Salvatore Schillaci passes away

Former Italy and Juventus striker Salvatore Schillaci, a star of the 1990 World Cup on his home soil, has died at the age of 59.

RBI unlikely to cut interest rate in 2024, says SBI chief Setty

The RBI is unlikely to ease the benchmark policy rate during 2024 given the uncertainty over food inflation, SBI chairman C S Setty said.

Russia warns Lebanon pager attack is a possible trigger for wider Middle East conflict

The Kremlin warned that an attack on Lebanese group Hezbollah and others using exploding pagers could become a trigger for a wider regional conflict and called for its perpetrators to be identified in an investigation.

Published 18 September 2024, 13:41 IST
India News

