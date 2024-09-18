DH Evening Brief | Modi govt accepts recommendations on 'One Nation, One Election'; Cong announces guarantees for Haryana polls

Moving ahead with its "One nation, one Election" plan, the Modi government on accepted a high-level panel's recommendations for holding simultaneous polls for the Lok Sabha, state assemblies and local bodies.
Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will give up all government facilities, including security, and move out of his official residence in 15 days to live like a commoner, AAP said.
The Bombay High Court said that if the use of loudspeakers and sound systems beyond permissible noise levels was harmful during the Ganesh festival then it also has the same effect during the Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions.
The Union Cabinet approved a new moon mission "Chandrayaan-4" to develop and demonstrate technologies needed for landing of Indian astronauts on the moon and safely bring them back to Earth.
Delhi L-G V K Saxena moved outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation letter to President Murmu and proposes September 21 for swearing-in of his successor Atishi
Two people have been arrested by the police in Kerala for allegedly compelling a woman to participate in a nude ritual after attempting to mislead her.
Former Italy and Juventus striker Salvatore Schillaci, a star of the 1990 World Cup on his home soil, has died at the age of 59.
The RBI is unlikely to ease the benchmark policy rate during 2024 given the uncertainty over food inflation, SBI chairman C S Setty said.
The Kremlin warned that an attack on Lebanese group Hezbollah and others using exploding pagers could become a trigger for a wider regional conflict and called for its perpetrators to be identified in an investigation.
