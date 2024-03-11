JOIN US
Home

DH Evening Brief: Modi govt makes CAA official weeks ahead of LS polls; SC directs SBI to release electoral bonds data by Mar 12

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 14:06 IST



Modi govt makes CAA official weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has officially come into force.

Read more

SC rejects SBI's plea for time extension in electoral bonds case, directs it to furnish details by March 12

The Supreme Court told the SBI to furnish details of purchasers of electoral bonds and names of political parties that have encashed those instruments by March 12 to the Election Commission, rejecting its plea for extension of time until June 30.

Read more

After Gyanvapi, ASI survey at Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in MP's Dhar

The Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a scientific survey of the medieval-era Bhojshala complex in Dhar district.

Read more

Sandeshkhali ED attack case: SC refuses to interfere with Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court's decision to transfer a case related to attack in Enforcement Directorate officers while questioning the delay by the state government in arrest of main accused Shahjahan Sheikh.

Read more

Congress to hold nationwide protests against Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on Constitution

Congress will hold nationwide protests against the BJP over its MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark about amending the Constitution with its president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the saffron party of being against social justice and secularism.

Read more

Defamation case: Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to give apology

The Supreme Court asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has challenged a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him as an accused in a criminal defamation case, whether he wanted to give an apology.

Read more

Supreme Court stays conviction of Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi in disproportionate assets case

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the conviction and sentence of three years awarded to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him.

Read more

Lok Sabha elections: EC tells observers to ensure intimidation-free polls

The Election Commission on Monday asked its observers to ensure polls free of coercion and intimidation and pushed for judicious use of central and state forces keeping in mind that their deployment should not favour any particular party.

Read more

Malegaon blast case: Special court issues bailable warrant against Pragya Thakur

A special NIA court here on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to appear before it despite repeated warnings.

Read more

Karnataka bans use of Rhodamine-B, other artificial food colouring agents in cotton candy, gobi manchurian

The Karnataka government banned the usage of artificial colouring agents such as Rhodamine-B in the production of food items such as cotton candy and gobi manchurian.

Read more

Stock markets snap two-day winning run on weak global trends

Stock market benchmark Sensex declined by 616.75 points on Monday, snapping its two-day gaining streak due to selling in metal and banking shares amid weak trends in the global markets.

Shami's comeback likely by home series against Bangladesh later this year, says BCCI Jay Shah

India's premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle surgery, is expected to make his comeback with the home Test series against Bangladesh later this year, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Read more

UK's Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apologises for edited photograph with children

Kate Middleton on Monday apologised for "any confusion" caused by a royal family portrait released by Kensington Palace of her posing with her three children, the first photograph made public since her abdominal surgery in January.

Read more

President Zardari's daughter Aseefa Bhutto to become first lady of Pakistan: Report

In a historic decision, Pakistan President Asif Zardari has decided to formally recognise his 31-year-old daughter Aseefa Bhutto as the First Lady of the country, according to a media report.

Read more




