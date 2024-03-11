DH Evening Brief: Modi govt makes CAA official weeks ahead of LS polls; SC directs SBI to release electoral bonds data by Mar 12

Modi govt makes CAA official weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019 has officially come into force.
Read more
SC rejects SBI's plea for time extension in electoral bonds case, directs it to furnish details by March 12
The Supreme Court told the SBI to furnish details of purchasers of electoral bonds and names of political parties that have encashed those instruments by March 12 to the Election Commission, rejecting its plea for extension of time until June 30.
After Gyanvapi, ASI survey at Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in MP's Dhar
The Madhya Pradesh High Court here on Monday directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to carry out a scientific survey of the medieval-era Bhojshala complex in Dhar district.
Sandeshkhali ED attack case: SC refuses to interfere with Calcutta HC order directing CBI probe
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by the West Bengal government against the Calcutta High Court's decision to transfer a case related to attack in Enforcement Directorate officers while questioning the delay by the state government in arrest of main accused Shahjahan Sheikh.
Congress to hold nationwide protests against Anantkumar Hegde's remarks on Constitution
Congress will hold nationwide protests against the BJP over its MP Anantkumar Hegde's remark about amending the Constitution with its president Mallikarjun Kharge accusing the saffron party of being against social justice and secularism.
Defamation case: Supreme Court asks Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal whether he wants to give apology
The Supreme Court asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has challenged a Delhi High Court order upholding the summons issued to him as an accused in a criminal defamation case, whether he wanted to give an apology.
Supreme Court stays conviction of Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi in disproportionate assets case
The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the conviction and sentence of three years awarded to Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi in connection with a disproportionate assets case against him.
Lok Sabha elections: EC tells observers to ensure intimidation-free polls
The Election Commission on Monday asked its observers to ensure polls free of coercion and intimidation and pushed for judicious use of central and state forces keeping in mind that their deployment should not favour any particular party.
Malegaon blast case: Special court issues bailable warrant against Pragya Thakur
A special NIA court here on Monday issued a bailable warrant against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Singh Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, for failing to appear before it despite repeated warnings.
Karnataka bans use of Rhodamine-B, other artificial food colouring agents in cotton candy, gobi manchurian
The Karnataka government banned the usage of artificial colouring agents such as Rhodamine-B in the production of food items such as cotton candy and gobi manchurian.
Stock markets snap two-day winning run on weak global trends
Stock market benchmark Sensex declined by 616.75 points on Monday, snapping its two-day gaining streak due to selling in metal and banking shares amid weak trends in the global markets.
Shami's comeback likely by home series against Bangladesh later this year, says BCCI Jay Shah
India's premier pacer Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle surgery, is expected to make his comeback with the home Test series against Bangladesh later this year, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.
UK's Princess of Wales Kate Middleton apologises for edited photograph with children
Kate Middleton on Monday apologised for "any confusion" caused by a royal family portrait released by Kensington Palace of her posing with her three children, the first photograph made public since her abdominal surgery in January.
President Zardari's daughter Aseefa Bhutto to become first lady of Pakistan: Report
In a historic decision, Pakistan President Asif Zardari has decided to formally recognise his 31-year-old daughter Aseefa Bhutto as the First Lady of the country, according to a media report.